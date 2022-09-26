Beloit golfer Mike Hutchinson collects fourth hole-in-one By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Mike Hutchinson of Beloit carded a hole-in-one on the 137-yard par-3 hole No. 11 at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course recently.Hutchinson’s ace was witnessed by Mary Stein and Raymond Wessels.The ace was the fourth of Hutchinson’s career on the links. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Rockford woman's body found in wooded area Beloit School District students, teachers speak out about performing arts issues Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Cherry Valley hotel parking lot is site of shooting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime