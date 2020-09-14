BELOIT — The countdown continues to the renaming of the Beloit Snappers.
Following the release last week of five potential team names developed from fan submissions, the franchise began a fan vote on Friday to help pick the new team. Fans may vote for their favorite name by visiting BeloitSnappers.com until Sept. 25.
The finalists are: Beloit Cheeseballs, Beloit Moo, Beloit Polka Pike, Beloit Sky Carp and Beloit Supper Clubbers.
Like someone said recently, vote early and make sure to go ahead and vote again.