Beloit—Gavin Jensen and Conner Evans weighed their options prior to the 2021-22 hockey season and agreed on a rather momentous decision.
As much as they wanted to return to play for Beloit Memorial, they worried about COVID-19 causing a repeat of their sophomore year when their hometown rink was closed for much of the season and the Purple Knights ended up playing a limited season as a club team.
Rather than risk a repeat of that, the duo spent their junior year playing for the Milwaukee Junior Admirals Tier 1 AAA program.
“It was really a hard decision to make because you never want to leave playing in your hometown,” Jensen said. “Connor and I didn’t want to gamble on COVID. We were able to play at a little higher level (with the Junior Admirals), but we still missed playing for Beloit.”
The key was making the decision together.
“Our parents talked it out, but Gavin and I had the final decision,” Evans said. “It was mutual between us. We have played together so long. The first memory I have of playing with Gavin was in-house (mites). I must have been about 4 years old.”
“I think it would have been really difficult to do it just by myself,” Jensen said. “Having both of us doing it helped. Me and Connor have played together all our lives. It would be weird not playing together on the same team.”
As it turned out, COVID was kept at bay and Beloit Memorial did play a regular 2021-22 schedule. But Jensen and Evans don’t regret their decision. The Junior Admirals recently finished second in the Wisconsin state tournament, defeating the Green Bay Gamblers 2-0 and the Madison Capitols 8-1 before falling to powerhouse Team Wisconsin 5-0.
It was an overall positive experience for the duo, although Evans missed part of the season as he battled back from knee surgery.
“I’ve played without a meniscus all season,” he said. “It’s been rough and every time I skate I have pain, but I wear a knee brace and with the adrenaline I’m able to play through it. I’ve got an appointment later this month to see if I need more surgery. They would take a donor meniscus and transplant it and that would be an 8-10 month recovery. I hope it doesn’t come to that.”
Evans’ fortitude impressed his teammate.
“Conner definitely had to fight through a lot and he did amazing with it,” Jensen said. “He was always positive. He is a great person.”
Evans was just as impressed with his teammate, defenseman Jensen, who played over 50 games.
“Gavin had a great season,” Evans said. “He was the defenseman with the most points on the team. He is one of the best defenseman in the state, in my opinion.”
Both players were invited to the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association High Performance 17U Camp. The top 54 players in Wisconsin playing either club or high school hockey were invited. Players selected from there will advance to the national development camp and have the opportunity to compete for spots on Team USA.
Playing for the Junior Admirals was grueling at times. It generally meant late nights as they had 2.5-hour weeknight practices three times a week at the Petitt Center in Milwaukee. The team also traveled to play tournaments in Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and as far away as Arizona. The travel sometimes required them to leave on Thursday.
“Yeah, Nashville, Fargo, Chicago, St. Louis… you name it we probably played there,” Jensen said.
“We played a difficult schedule in the Tier 1 Elite League and we had a lot of travel for tournaments,” Evans said. “I think it was a better experience than high school in that we played more games and against really good competition.”
As for helping them reach their shared goal of playing junior and then collegiate hockey, playing at the Triple A level was a solid decision. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t miss some of the things playing for a high school team offers.
“I missed the bus rides and the team dinners,” Evans said. “I missed the guys and the student sections. I tried to go to every high school game I could to watch the guys play. A lot of the sophomores made a really big jump to become leaders on that team and the coaches did a great job.”
Jensen agreed, but he thinks their old teammates respect what they did.
“I think everybody was really happy for us and proud that we were playing there,” he said. “I think they understood why we did it. We didn’t want to go through what we did last year.”
While the Junior Admirals have completed play, the duo will stay busy this spring playing for the 16U Janesville Junior Jets. Evans also plans on playing golf for Beloit Memorial.
As for next year, they’ll both weigh their options again at a later date.
“I haven’t really made a decision yet,” Evans said. “I will see what the (Junior Admirals) coach says and maybe talk to the high school coach and see what’s going on for next year.”
“I still haven’t made up my mind,” Jensen said, “but I know the Admirals would be a good choice and want to play college hockey like my brother Riley and cousin Tyler. Right now, we’ll be doing some spring tournaments with the Junior Jets. Always got to play hockey, right?”