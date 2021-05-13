BELOIT—Eva Laun-Smith and Aminah Crawford weren’t track and field teammates at Beloit Memorial High School because Crawford was busy playing prep soccer.
This weekend, though, the two seniors will try to put Beloit College into contention in the 2021 Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The meet will be held Friday and Saturday in Ripon.
At least the North Championships will be held on the Red Hawks track. The championship meet format has been modified due to COVID-19 with the competition held at two sites, one in the north and one in the south, for safety purposes. The teams scoring the highest number of points at each MWC Divisional Championship Meet will be declared the MWC champion for their division.
Ripon will host Beloit, Lake Forest, Lawrence, St. Norbert and Ripon. Monmouth College will host the South Division Championships that include Illinois college, Grinnell, Cornell, Knox and Monmouth. No fans will be allowed at either meet.
Laun-Smith is the most decorated track and field athlete in program history going into the meet. She is the two-time defending long jump champion in the MWC. She was second to teammate Lena Ramsey in the triple jump in 2019 after capturing first her freshman year. She currently boasts the top marks in teh North in both events with her 5.59 meters in the long and 11.54 meters in the triple. Both marks rank in the top 25 nationally.
Ramsey and Sydney Crockett also hold top six marks in the North in both events.
Laun-Smith has the top 100-meter hurdle time in the MWC by over two-tenths of a second, 15.40. She was first in the event in 2018 and third in 2019. She could add another event to her championship list, the javelin. She has the second-best distance in the North and 33rd nationally.
Crawford heads into the championship meet as the favorite in the 100 and 200. Her time of 12.05 is best in the North and ranks eighth nationally. She was third in 2018 and second in 2019. In the 200, she will look to defender her 2019 title and has the top time in the North, 25.63.
Crawford is also a mainstay on the Bucs’ 4x100 relay team which was third in 2018 and second in 2019. Her tea has the top seed time of 49.38 this year, but by only .02.
Hannah Welte has the second-best time in the North in the 400 hurdles (1:10.52).
• UP NEXT: The 2021 MWC Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled to start at 12:30 Friday with the field events. The only track events scheduled for day one are the 10,000, 1,500 and 4x100 relay. Day two is slated to begin at 10:30 Saturday with the remaining field events. Track events are set to resume with the 3,000 steeplechase at 12:30.