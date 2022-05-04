BELOIT—The Beloit Daily News Invitational track meet held annually at Beloit Turner High School has had many memorable matchups, starting way back with the very first meet in 1979 when Parkview’s Todd Phalin and South Beloit’s Glenn Buggs battled in the 100 and 200 meters.
Defending WIAA state triple jump champion Cameron Combs of Turner has his own rivals this Friday. But the biggest are only on paper.
Combs is gunning for a pair of meet records. Former teammate and state champion Jovante Coleman holds the meet record in the triple jump (45-11.5) and Big Foot’s Chris Dudek has the long jump record (22-2). Combs jumped 22-8 this season indoors.
“Camden certainly has a shot, particularly if the weather is decent,” Turner Coach Andy Coldren said of his record-breaking potential.
Combs will also compete in the sprints for the Trojans, who will host the following teams for the meet: Brodhead, Clinton, Big Foot, Palmyra-Eagle, East Troy, Monticello, Home School Eagles, Parkview, East Troy, Delavan-Darien and North Boone. Dodgeland is also sending a wheelchair athlete to compete against Turner’s Rachel Cleaver.
“I sent invitations to a number of schools with wheelchair athletes to try to get Rachel some competition,” Coldren said. “We’re still hoping for some others.”
The Turner coach said the competition is a bit of an unknown this season.
“We see Brodhead, Clinton and Big Foot and they have some good, solid numbers,” he said. “But a lot of these teams I haven’t seen for a few years because of COVID. So it should be interesting.”
In addition to Combs, the Trojans are hoping for big things from Donovan Niefeldt (3200) and Clayton Coldren (800) as well as
If the recent Jim Church Invitational at Brodhead is any indication, Big Foot’s Gus Foster should be a force to be reckoned with. He won three titles at Brodhead: the 800, 1600 and 3200.
“Foster is the real deal, just a great athlete across the board,” Coldren said.
Brodhead will have high hopes for Blake Senobe in the sprints, Josiah Engen in the high jump and Blake Matthys and Gabe Boegli in the throws. The teams with depth also seem to have the best shots in the relays.
Big Foot sophomore pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt won the the Jim Church Invite title with a 14-foot-6 effort and if he duplicates that he’ll easily have the BDN record, which currently stands at 13-10.
The Chiefs’ Tyler Wilson pulled off a double at Brodhead, nosing out Combs in the long jump (20-2) and triple jump (42-10.25). But it was a wet, cold night and accomplishing that again on Friday will be a tall task.
Clinton freshman Reagan Flickinger will battle Foster in the 1600 and 3200 and Owen Douglas should be a contender in the throws.
For the girls, Clinton sprinter Sylvia Johansen can put on a show. Some of her top competition could come from Big Foot’s Lydia Larson and Brodhead’s Stella Arn. Clinton has strong performers in Paige Damman (1600), Emma Maly (3200) and Zada Maly (high jump).
Brodhead’s Cardinals have versatile performers in Ellie Yates (400, long and triple jump) as well as Addison Yates in the hurdles, high jump and long jump. Kiara Moe and Onni Williams should do well in the throws.
Turner will be counting on a big meet from Lydia Seifarth (800, 1600).
The field events and distance medley relay will start at 4:15 p.m. Friday.