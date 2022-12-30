SOUTH BELOIT—Kevin Kline isn’t the leader you generally find in the Open Handicap division of the Beloit Daily News Holiday Tournament at Viking Lanes.
A 205-average bowler, he often rolls some scores that might align him with the Scratch division.
So his choice was to either hope he could be at his best for 20 games in the Scratch Division or roll the dice and hope his modest handicap would be enough to keep him competitive with the high-handicap bowlers who catch a hot streak in the Open Handicap.
He seems to have made the right decision so far. He was remarkably consistent as he rolled a scratch 1,177 score in Thursday night’s semifinals, with games of 226, 248, 236, 234 and 233. With his handicap, that amounted to a 1,244 and a Handicap-leading total of 3,737.
Rounding out the top five heading into Friday’s five-game finals are Joshua Frei (3,690), Tamra Mullranin (3,595), Kim Foster (3,593) and Tyler Schendel (3,592). The next five include Logan Holmes (3,563), Nicole Jordan (3,520), Karl Neubauer (3,500), Matt Mullranin (3,497) and Amanda Mathews (3,485).
The field for the Handicap division will be cut to the top 22 for the finals.
Scores in the Open Scratch division weren’t as crazy high as at the start of qualifying, but there was plenty of outstanding bowling.
Division leader Dylon Wilde is averaging 249.73 for his first 15 games. He rolled games of 257, 255, 246, 230 and 258 for a 1,246 score and a 3,746 total.
Wilde holds a 98-pin lead over Cameron Tyler (3,648), whose 1,218 semifinal score included a 274 game. Johnny Ward was in eighth place to start the semis, but finds himself in third after rolling a 1,206 for a 3,618 total. He had high games of 279 and 269.
Rounding out the top 10 are Zachary Joiner (1,182, 3,603), Gabe Staude (1,261, 3,601), Ryan Vail (1,233, 3,597), Greg Hockmuth (1,104, 3,591), Kevin Scholz (1,235, 3,586), Ethan Jones (1,137, 3,572) and Blaine Allred (1,131, 3,566).
Scholz rolled the only 300 of the night and sixth of the tournament in his opening game.
The Scratch division was cut to the top 24 for the finals.
Rick Reynolds’ grip on first in the Senior division continued as he rolled games of 225, 226, 259, 234 and 235 for a 1,179 semifinal total and overall score of 3,646. He is averaging 243.07 for his 20 games.
Craig Keith had the top semifinal score at 1,199 to move into second place with a 3,559 total. Craig Givens is third with a 1,070 in the semis and 3,461 total. Gary Drye (1,150, 3,455) is in fourth and Lyle Schober (1,123, 3,446) in fifth. The division was trimmed to the top 10.
The finals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
