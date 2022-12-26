SOUTH BELOIT—Andrea Brose can still keep her streak alive in the 2022 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling at Viking Lanes.
The Janesville native just won’t be able to do it in the Women’s Scratch division.
Despite another strong overall turnout of around 150 bowlers, not enough women registered to have a Women’s Scratch division this year so Brose will have to wait until a future tournament to try to win her fourth title in that event.
Instead, she will compete in the Open Scratch division.
“We had seven (women) sign up and that’s just enough to have a Scratch Women’s division,” Tournament Director Mike Townsend said. “The rules state you need 12, but we could probably have gotten by with eight or nine. With the two cuts you’d only have two or three bowlers in the finals and that doesn’t make for much of a payday.”
Townsend said several women wanted to bowl, but circumstances beyond their control prevented it.
“It was just a rough year,” he said. “A couple are sick. A couple just had babies. A couple are out of town. A couple don’t have enough help at their work to get away and bowl. You add them up and we would have had 14 or maybe 16. It’s just unfortunate. We brought the division back due to the demand for it and, hopefully, it will be back in the future.”
Townsend said only one of the female bowlers entered asked for a refund.
“She didn’t have enough games for a book average to establish a handicap so she could bowl in that division and she didn’t want to bowl in the Scratch division,” Townsend said. “The others are either bowling in one or the other (division).”
This is Brose’s first shot in the Open Scratch. She did win the Handicap division in 2018 so a win this year would make it five titles in-a-row. Of course that’s a tall order considering some of the high rollers in the event.
Townsend said he is at 147 and expects he isn’t finished registering bowlers.
“There are always some stragglers,” he said. “It’s still a great turnout.”
• SCORING UPDATES: Townsend said that he is creating a live Google sheet that will be linked on the Beloit bowling Facebook page as well as the website greaterbeloitusbc.com. The scores will be added game by game.
“Scores will be updated as soon as they are entered in,” he said. “The bowlers will be in alphabetical order to make it easy to find the scores you want. When they’re done they will be sorted.”
The night of the finals on Friday the scores will be sorted immediately after each game so that bowling fans will know the standings.
• A WEEK OF BOWLING: Twenty games of qualifying will be bowled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with two shifts, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Semifinals are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and the finals are at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Last season had a record 189 bowlers register.
In addition to Brose returning, Ryan Zagar will defend his Open Scratch title last season. That division hasn’t had a repeat winner since Ryan Griffin accomplished that feat in 2017-18.
Rick Reynolds will defend a Senior title which he also won in 2019. Haley Punzel is the defending Handicap champion.
Culver’s of Belvidere remains the main sponsor for the event.
• FAST START: Several bowlers didn’t waste any time putting up high scores in the early going Monday night.
Hottest of all was Devon Boeck with games of 289, 266 and 257 for an 812 opening three games. That was a little better than former champion Greg Hockmuth (2013), who rolled games of 247, 300 and 258 for an 805.
The third-best three-game score went to Jenny Wonders with a 286, 227 and 258 for a 771 total.
Jason Roddewig rolled a 300 in his first game and followed it with 259 and 205 for a 764.
Of course all these bowlers have two more games to go Monday night.
Two senior bowlers put up 700s for their opening three games: Craig Givens at 771 (266, 267, 257) and Jeff Martindale at 702 (220, 258, 224).