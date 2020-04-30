BELOIT—Beloit College will be seeking a new athletic director after Tim Schmiechen stepped down from his post to take a spot in the college’s Development Office, the school announced Thursday.
Schmiechen has been an employee of Beloit College since 1990. His transition to the development office will begin immediately, as he assumes his new post on May 1.
In the interim, Assistant Directors of Athletics Dave DeGeorge and Kim Zarling will share the athletic director’s responsibilities.
Schmiechen, the longtime men’s soccer coach at the school, has been the Bucs’ athletic director since 2014. Since 2016, the post has been his sole responsibility.
As a soccer coach, Schmiechen carried a 217-137 record in Midwest Conference play and won three conference titles.
