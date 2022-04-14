BELOIT—When Beloit College junior Emiliano Reyes went out for the indoor track season, he picked up a shot put for the first time in three years.
The problem was that he couldn’t really tell how well he was throwing it until the Buccaneers’ first actual meet.
Since Beloit’s old field house is no longer being used and the new Powerhouse has no place for the track throwers to practice, Reyes found himself training in a racquetball court at the Sports Center.
“That was a really tough situation,” the guy they call “Nano” said with a laugh. “We put a ring down on the floor and mats up on the wall and just threw. I really didn’t know how well I was doing.”
Despite the primitive training methods, Reyes finished fifth in the shot put at the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships with a heave of 12.99 meters (42-feet, 7.5 inches) and seventh in the weight throw (13.37 meters, 43-10.5).
“I saw where I was in the conference and I think being all-conference indoors next season is a very realistic goal for me,” he said.
Now that the team has moved outside, he has expanded his repertoire. In addition to the shot put, he is throwing the discus, which he qualified for state in as a Trojan as well as two events not available in high school, the hammer and the javelin.
“I’m still waiting for my javelin shoes to arrive before I do that,”he said. “I threw in regular shoes and just about pulled a groin muscle. You plant with your left and with regular shoes you slip. But I’m excited about doing that event. We’ve had some good ones.”
The last great one, Scott Fuchs, was a MWC champion and Division III All-American before starring at Iowa State as a grad student in 2021. He qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer. Another standout, Dan Marsh, is currently the Bucs’ javelin and hammer throw coach.
“You see how well Beloit guys have done in the past and I’m excited to hop in there,” Reyes said of the javelin.
With the team not having an assistant coach designated to help in the shot put and discus, Reyes is confident enough in their technical aspects to serve informally in that role.
“I try to help everyone on the team in practice and they all seem to be getting better,” he said. “We have a freshman, Hadja Bayo, who made the finals in the discus last Saturday. She’s going to be really good. The schools in the meet, Monmouth, St. Norbert, Carroll and Illinois Wesleyan are all good throwing schools that are very deep. To even make the finals against those schools you know you have to be doing something right.”
Reyes finished second in the discus with a toss of 38.37 meters and fourth in the shot put with a heave of 12.40 meters.
“I’ve been throwing pretty conservatively right now because of a hand injury,” he said. “I pulled a tendon in my hand and when the shot comes off my fingers I feel a lot of pain. Hopefully by conference I will be healed up enough that I can just let one loose. My goal is to throw 13 meters this year and get close to 14. In the discus I think I can really get up there. My goal is 45 meters.”
Competing in track this spring has gained more importance to Reyes since he decided to forgo playing any more football for the Bucs.
“Football was like my whole life and it was all-consuming, but the results just weren’t there,” Reyes said. “I put so much energy into it and it was too much to overcome so I decided to just do track. It is a totally different dynamic and for me it’s nice to compete in college, do something I love and also be able to focus on school.”
Reyes said he knew he’d miss the camaraderie of his football teammates, but he was pleased when the track team formed a close bond during the indoor season.
“During indoors, the team is in close quarters all the time,” he said. “When you get to outdoors you don’t have that, but we’ve already built those relationships. I was in the discus finals and I think I had 30 teammates watching. That was awesome.”
Reyes gives head coach Brian Bliese credit for building team chemistry.
“Coach Bliese is terrific,” he said. “He cares about all of us so much and I think that reflects in how we treat each other.”
Reyes and the Bucs have two more home meets. They will host the Beloit Invitational on April 30 and they will host the MWC Outdoor Championships May 13-14.
“I’m happy,” Reyes said. “Two meets I don’t have to get up too early and I’m throwing in my own rings.”