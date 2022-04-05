BELOIT—Last spring, Matt O’Leary enjoyed one of the finest seasons ever for a Beloit College baseball player.
The sophomore batted .420 for the 24-6 Buccaneers, fifth-best batting average in program history. He was named an NCAA Division III All-American and heading into 2022, he was named a pre-season All-American.
He hasn’t disappointed anyone so far.
Despite facing much better overall pitching this season, O’Leary leads Beloit with a .407 batting average.
“Definitely in Florida we were facing some of the best teams in the country and some of the best pitching we’ve seen in three years,” the junior second baseman said. “We’ve seen guys who can locate multiple pitches for strikes, with velocity. It’s been an adjustment. I think we’re starting to find our stride and get our confidence back.”
To be honest, that’s never been O’Leary’s problem. Since stepping on campus, he’s been a terrific hitter.
“He’s just really good,” O’Leary said. “I remember the first day after fall practice when he was a freshman, I said to one of the coaches that by the time this kid is done we’re going to consider him the best player in program history. He’s becoming an outstanding second baseman and he’s one of those guys coaches think we’ve tried everything and we just can’t get this guy out. That’s the kind of hitter he is. He hits for average and power. We’re very fortunate to have him.”
O’Leary started all 30 games last season, collecting 47 hits in 112 at-bats. He scored 41 runs, with seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 runs batted in. He had a slugging percent of .768 and on-base percentage of .527. For good measure he was 7-for-7 on stolen bases. No wonder he earned All-Midwest Conference, All-Region and All-American honors.
“Obviously there is a little pressure to live up to that,” O’Leary said. “You can always keep comparing yourself to last year, but we have tried to stop ourselves from doing that. What you did last year is last year. Nobody will care about that now. You still have to go out and perform to the best of your ability.”
O’Leary has always had a good bat, but it has become more dangerous since his days at Westmont High School in Westmont, Ill.
“I was definitely a ground ball, line drive hitter back then,” he said. “I had a coach who told me if you continue to hit these line drives and you elevate the ball as you get older those line drives are going to start being double and then they’re going to turn into home runs. I think he was right and I think more about launch angle these days, but you still need to just put the bat on the ball sometimes, particularly when you’re in a slump.”
In 2021’s COVID-19-shortened season, O’Leary led the Bucs to an MWC North Division championship, knocking off the University of Chicago head-to-head to win the title in a final regular-season series.
Beloit fell to Illinois College, 6-3 and 8-1, in the MWC Championship Tournament.
“Last season’s finish was definitely very bittersweet for us,” O’Leary said. “I think it was a mind-set thing. Once we had beat Chicago I think we thought we had won it already. Obviously that wasn’t the case, we still had to beat a very good team in Illinois College. Their pitching had a very good day and they caught us on a very bad hitting day. That’s baseball.
“We hope this year it goes our way.”
While O’Leary’s bat speaks for itself, he also takes a lot of pride in his defense.
“I have always loved playing shortstop, but second baseman was open when I got here and I went for it,” O’Leary said. “This year, I fully became comfortable with it. I’m able to make every play there. We pride ourselves on defense in the infield and so far this year we’ve done a great job.”
They’ve backed up a pitching staff that has come to rely on a pair of freshmen, Aiden Phipps and Eamon Burke. Depending on these particular first-year players doesn’t bother O’Leary.
“I definitely think they’re ready,” he said. “They have some of the best mentalities I’ve seen from freshmen pitchers. They want the ball every game and they’re going to give it they’re all.”
Beloit is a modest 8-8 so far and 4-2 in MWC play heading into a doubleheader Wednesday at home against the University of Chicago.
“They are obviously going to be one of the best teams in the conference year in and year out,” O’Leary said. “We believe we can compete with them. With two losses in conference already we’re not where we want to be but it is where we are and obviously we need to go out and perform against every team we play from here on out.”
As for individual goals this spring, O’Leary isn’t big on numbers, other than runs and victories.
“I just want to help the team win in the end,” he said. “Whatever I can do in the field and at the plate. My biggest goal is to drive in runs. Anytime a guy is on base, I’m trying to hit him in, no matter if he’s at first, second or third.”