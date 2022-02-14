BELOIT—With just two games left on their schedule, Beloit College’s Buccaneers will try to finish on a positive note.
The Buccaneers (5-18, 3-11 MWC) host Grinnell College in their home finale Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., then conclude the season Saturday at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
The Pioneers may not be as high scoring as some of their previous teams, but they still rely on all-out pressure and put up shots faster than most.
“For us, the big thing is to take care of the ball and limit our turnovers,” Beloit head coach Josh Hinz said. “The first time we played we were awful with that in the first half. We had a lot of new guys for the first time seeing (Grinnell). After a half of it we were able to settle in. If we can do that this time and finish around the rim with a decent percentage that’s usually the recipe for beating them.”
Beloit is mired in a five-game skid with its latest loss 73-68 against visiting Knox College on Saturday. The Bucs led by 10 early in the second half only to see the Prairie Fire surge into the lead and then fight off a Beloit rally.
“We have gotten better over the course of the season,” Hinz said. “Obviously we had some early adjustments to our lineup (particularly when leading scorer Michael Polakoski left the team). We hit a rough patch going into Christmas and then there was definite improvement. It’s been hard on our younger group. Obviously they want to win right away. But I’ve seen them improve.”
Even in the losses there have been bright spots. Freshman Dae’Quan Davis gave the team a lift off the bench with 17 points and sophomore Azeez Ganiyu pulled down 16 rebounds.
“That doesn’t just happen by chance,” Hinz said. “You know these guys have ability. Consistency is where they need to get better. The best teams are the most consistent teams and those are usually the teams with mostly seniors and juniors in the lineup. I don’t want that to be an excuse though. Our guys know they’ve been in position to win some of these games. This is February so they really aren’t freshmen anymore.”
• WOMEN: The Bucs, still looking for their first MWC victory, will host Grinnell at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Beloit dropped a pair of games over the weekend, 73-52 to Knox on Saturday and 78-54 to Illinois College on Sunday.
Elizabeth Kalk had a big game against IC with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Addyson Ciochon also had six assists and eight rebounds. Kalk had 17 points against Knox.