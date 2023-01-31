BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team put together a tremendous late comeback, but Ripon’s Jaylon Mahone blocked a put-back attempt by Semaj Roy just before the buzzer and the visitors hung on for a 60-59 victory Tuesday night at Flood Arena.
The Buccaneers trailed by 11 when Azeez Ganiyu buried a 3-pointer with 3:23 left in the game to make it 58-50.
Ryan Nixon also hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 58-53 with 2:25 left. After Ganiyu’s steal and two misses and two offensive rebounds by the Bucs, Roy was fouled. His two free throws cut it to 58-55 with 1:42 left.
Caden Anderson was next with a steal and a layup by Nixon drew the Bucs within a point at 58-57 with 1:18 remaining.
Ryan Steffers converted a jumpshot with 49 seconds to give Ripon a 60-57 lead, but 15 seconds later, Beloit’s Michael Myles scored on a layup to cut it back to 60-59.
Ripon turned the ball over one last time with six seconds left. Nixon missed a 3-point try with two seconds left and Roy was denied by Mahone after grabbing the rebound.
Nixon hit 7-of-10 shots, including 3-4 on treys to lead the Bucs with 19 points. Roy had 14 points and Ganiyu eight.
The Bucs had trailed 34-24 at the half.
• WOMEN: RIPON 82, BELOIT 68: Beloit hung with MWC power Ripon through the first half, even leading in the first quarter. The Red Hawks then built a 59-37 lead after three quarters and despite a big 31-point fourth quarter by the Bucs, it wasn’t enough..
Skyylar Brescia had a huge game for Ripon with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Bella Opelt added 13 and Alison Leslie chipped in 12 for the winners, who were 27-of-32 at the free-throw line.
Ripon also enjoyed a huge advantage on the glass where they pulled down 45 rebounds compared to Beloit’s 23.
The Bucs had two players score in double figures: Hannah Welte with 18 and Elizabeth Kalk with 13. T’Aira Boyance and Addyson Ciochon each scored nine points..
Beloit also had a productive night at the free-throw line, converting 23-of-29.
With the win, Ripon improved to 14-6 overall and 10-1 in MWC action. Beloit slipped to 7-14 and 3-9.