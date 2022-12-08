BELOIT—Beloit College defensive back Gavin Thorpe was honored two ways on the 18th annual D3football.com All-Region football teams.
Thorpe earned a Third Team All-Region honor as both a cornerback and a kick returner, making him one of just three players in NCAA Division III to receive an All-Region selection at more than one position. He was the only player to accomplish that feat on the three selected teams in Region 5.
Thorpe became Beloit’s first All-Region selection since Antonio Jones was honored in 2015.
Thorpe was also a First Team All-Midwest Conference selection at defensive back. He led the league in interceptions with six, which also tied for eighth-most in D-III. He also led the MWC in with 11 passes defended, which ranked 40th in D-III.
The Homestead, Fla., native ranked 21st in the MWC with 50 tackles, which ranked fourth on the Bucs. He was named to the D3football Team of the Week as a cornerback on Oct. 25.
The Biology major was the only player in the MWC this season to return more than one kickoff for a touchdown. He took a pair to the house, which tied for most in D-III. He also returned an interception for a score. He averaged 20.6 yards on 30 kickoff returns, with a long of 96 yards.
Players were nominated for All-Region by Sports Information Directors. A total of 1,096 players were nominated. All-Region teams are selected in balloting by sports information directors in each region and D3football.com staff. All players nominated for All-Region are eligible to be considered for the D3football.com All-America Team.