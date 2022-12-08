BELOIT—Beloit College defensive back Gavin Thorpe was honored two ways on the 18th annual D3football.com All-Region football teams.

Thorpe earned a Third Team All-Region honor as both a cornerback and a kick returner, making him one of just three players in NCAA Division III to receive an All-Region selection at more than one position. He was the only player to accomplish that feat on the three selected teams in Region 5.

Recommended for you