GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College senior Brandon Joly is the recipient of the Midwest Conference’s Roy W. LeClere Award, awarded annually to the league’s male scholar-athlete who achieved the highest grade-point-average during his junior year.

A soccer player as well as a member of the Buccaneers’ track and field team, Joly is just the second Beloit scholar-athlete to receive the award. Josh Rosen was the 1995 recipient.

Recommended for you