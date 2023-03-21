WHEATON, Ill.—Beloit College and Wheaton pummeled each other’s pitching Tuesday, combining for 30 hits in a non-conference baseball slugfest won by the Buccaneers 15-12.
Beloit used six different pitchers with only one, Joshua Stern, not charged with a run. The two off reliever Tommy Murray were at least unearned. He ended up picking up the victory. Bucs pitching allowed 18 hits and walked six batters while striking out eight.
Fortunately, the Bucs had the offense to back up the lackluster pitching performance. The Bucs had 12 hits and also took advantage of three Wheaton errors. Beloit had two miscues.
Garrison Ferrone led the attack with four hits, including three doubles, in six triples. He knocked in three runs. Matt O’Leary also had a productive day, going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.
Deven Irwin was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He had a key two-run double during Beloit’s three-run seventh inning that put them up 15-8 at the time.
Jack Alport was just 1-for-2 for the Bucs, but scored three runs and knocked in three more.
Wheaton tallied twice in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth, but couldn’t come all the way back.
With the win, Beloit evened its record at 5-5 and snapped a three-game losing streak.
• The Bucs host Midwest Conference foe Grinnell for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.