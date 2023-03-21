WHEATON, Ill.—Beloit College and Wheaton pummeled each other’s pitching Tuesday, combining for 30 hits in a non-conference baseball slugfest won by the Buccaneers 15-12.

Beloit used six different pitchers with only one, Joshua Stern, not charged with a run. The two off reliever Tommy Murray were at least unearned. He ended up picking up the victory. Bucs pitching allowed 18 hits and walked six batters while striking out eight.

