CORNELL, Iowa—After dropping the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Cornell College 9-5, Beloit College’s baseball team was badly in need of a bounce back in the nightcap.
Fortunately, the Buccaneers got a solid start from Jacob Sligar and came away with a 7-4 victory.
Head coach Dave DeGeorge’s 499th career win kept Beloit’s Midwest Conference playoff hopes on firm footing. Lawrence University has already clinched a spot in the four-team tourney. The University of Chicago is in good position at 14-5 in MWC play while Beloit and Ripon occupy the next two spots, tied at 10-9. Illinois College is right behind at 10-11 and Cornell and Grinnell are in contention at 9-10.
The Bucs play another game against Cornell on Wednesday before a weekend series at Illinois College.
In the opener, Cornell scored five runs off Aiden Phillips in his six innings of work. He struck out three.
Down 8-2, Beloit got two back on a two-run home run by Brett Kiger in the eighth inning. The Rams scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Beloit closed within 9-5 in the ninth on Garrison Ferone’s RBI single.
Matt O’Leary and Matt Crandall each had two hits to lead the Bucs in game one.
The nightcap came down to some clutch hitting by the Bucs and Sligar’s solid start. He allowed only a single earned run in six innings while striking out six and walking one. Kaiya Nishino collected a save, pitching the final three innings.
Crandall tied the nightcap at 1-1 in the third with a solo homer. Kiger added a two-run single to put the Bucs on top 3-1.
The Bucs went on to take a 7-2 lead. Miles Souza picked up a sacrifice fly, O’Leary had an RBI single and James Wicker collected a bases-loaded walk. Wicker also had an RBI single in the top of the ninth for the five-run cushion. Cornell scored twice in the ninth.
Crandall went 3-4 with a RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bucs.
• SOFTBALL: BELOIT 13-6, RIPON 8-7: The Buccaneers split the team’s final MWC twinbill, beating Ripon 13-8 before falling to the host Redhawks 7-6 on a walkoff.
Kit Kronberger was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored while Sidda Meyers also posted a pair of hits in the first game, adding two RBI and two runs scored.
Maddy Pfortmiller picked up the win, striking out five.
Kronberger stayed hot in game two, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run for a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Angela Donath was also 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
Helena Harrison suffered the loss in an inning in the circle.
Beloit finishes with a 7-9 record to hold fifth in the league standings. The top four advance to the MWC tournament.