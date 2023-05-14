BELOIT—Ripon’s Red Hawks dug deeper into Beloit College’s bullpen as they forced a second Midwest Conference Championship Game on Saturday night.
Little did they know the Buccaneers had an ace in the hole.
Left-hander Aiden Phipps, who had won Beloit’s opening game 17-2 over Grinnell on Friday, came on in relief to slam the door on the Red Hawks. He protected a 4-1 lead that gave the Bucs both the regular-season and tournament titles and punched their third-ever berth into the NCAA Regional Tournament.
Beloit (31-12) eclipsed the 30-win season for the first time in program history.
“When I got up today I knew I was going to pitch,” said Phipps, who ran his season mark to 11-0. “I felt strong. I only threw 63 pitches on Friday so I knew I was good to go. But even if I threw a hundred I was going to go in today.”
Beloit needed Phipps’ heroics because Ripon (25-18) had hung on for a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s first title game at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium. That win ultimately hinged on a terrific diving catch by right fielder Cormac Madigam at the foul line for the game’s final out.
“I think it was probably in fair territory,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “If he doesn’t make that play, who knows what happens? They had a number of breaks go their way in that one, but I was very impressed with Ripon. They are extremely well-coached and their kids came here on a mission.”
Prior to the ninth inning, the Bucs had spent much of the first title game hitting bombs to the warning track, thanks to a stiff breeze that kept everything in the ballpark.
“The wind was horrible,” said Brett Kiger, Beloit’s home-run leader. “We had around five hits in the first game that got killed by the wind that normally would have been home runs.”
“We’re a team that relies on home runs,” DeGeorge said. “With the wind blowing in, it was a tough day to hit homers.”
Kiger wasn’t denied in the second game, smashing a long homer to left center with two runners aboard in the first inning.
“We made a few adjustments and maybe the wind wasn’t blowing as hard in the second game,” Kiger said. “They like to throw a lot of changeups so we scooted up in the box and tried to be on time on the swings. Nobody beat us twice all season and we weren’t going to let that happen. I’m just glad these were fun games to be a part of.”
Beloit’s fourth run also came via the long ball as Miles Souza delivered in the sixth inning. Both of Souza’s two homers this season came in the tournament.
The Bucs had used three pitchers in their 11-6 rain-suspended win over University of Chicago to start off Saturday’s marathon of baseball. They used two more in Saturday’s first game with Ripon.
In that contest, Ripon took the lead on a two-run homer by Kyler Hickman in the first inning off Kaiiya Nishino. Deven Irwin countered with an RBI single in the second and Beloit took the lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Jack Alport. Ripon tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Evan Olson and took the lead 4-3 an inning later on an RBI single by Kaleb Burns off Harvey Pena (2-2). Madigan’s sensational catch in the ninth kept it that way.
Thomas Kosakowski drew Beloit’s starting assignment for the second title game and pitched well, allowing only a run in the fourth inning to cut it to 3-1 after Kiger’s blast had put the Bucs on top. For Kiger, it was his 15th dinger of the season and 28th of his career.
“Big Thomas did a great job getting us into the fifth and allowing only one run,” DeGeorge said.
The coach then went to Phipps in the fifth with one out and a runner on base. The sophomore from Simi Valley, Calif., had pitched on Monday, but DeGeorge never hesitated using him again.
“I’m very strict about preparation and recovery,” he said. “Injuries happen with pitchers because they’re not prepared and they don’t get enough time to recover. We don’t do this kind of thing very often, but Ryan Kaveney sort of set the standard a couple of years ago. A guy like Phipps is so competitive he told me he was ready to go in. He only threw 63 pitches Friday and he probably had 70 today. To me it’s an example of where people might tell you that you can’t do certain things, but human beings can do great things and obviously Phipps did a great thing coming back on no days rest and shutting them out.”
Phipps said he also had an advantage because the same home plate umpire had worked his game on Friday.
“This umpire has a tight strike zone, but I also had him on Friday so I was familiar with it,” Phipps said. “I had a lead to play with so I mainly just tried to throw strikes and let my defense do the work.”
The Bucs turned a double play to get out of the fifth-inning jam. Phipps allowed two hits in his 4 2-3 innings, walking one and striking out two.
Connor Vogel and Souza each had two hits to lead the Bucs’ attack.
While Beloit started off by finishing the final four innings of its win over Chicago, at Pohlman Field, Ripon had to get the final three outs to complete its 5-1 win over Grinnell.
The Red Hawks then knocked off Chicago 9-6 to advance to the championship series with the Bucs.
When center fielder Alport snared the final out of the final game, Beloit had not only beaten an upset-minded foe, but also impending darkness and the possibility of another suspended game. The final was played in a rather snappy 2:09, finishing at 7:34 p.m.
What won’t be snappy is finding out the Bucs’ next opponent. They have to wait until 11 a.m. on Monday when the NCAA has its selection show for Division III.
• LINESCORES:
Completion of susp. game
BELOIT 11, CHICAGO 6
Beloit 251 021 000 — 11 13 0
Chicago 010 040 100 — 6 9 1
Leading hitters: BC, O’Leary 2x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Gerone 1x6, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Vogel 1x6, 1 run, 1 rbi; Kiger 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Zenger 3x5, 3 rbi; Irwin 1x2, 3 rbi, 1 rbi; Hoover 1x4, 1 run; Alport 2x4, 1 run. UC, Slipock 3x5, 2 runs; Rindner 1x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Soper 1x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Goldstein 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sharp 1x4, 1 run; Miller 1x4, 1 rbi. 2B: Kiger, Zenger, Slipock, Goldstein. 3B: Zenger. HR: Ferone, Irwin, Rindner, Soper.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC, Burke (W,5-2; 5.0-7-5-5-3-3); Murray (2.0-2-1-1-2-0); Pena (2.0-0-0-0-0-1). UC, Leiderman (L,5-1; 2.0-6-7-7-2-0); Waller (1.1-1-1-1-1-1); Brotz (1.2-2-2-2-3-3); MacGregor (0.0-1-1-1-1-0); Guyton (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); Doctor (3.1-3-0-0-1-2).
First title game
RIPON 4, BELOIT 3
Beloit 010 020 000 — 3 8 1
Ripon 200-011-00x — 4 9 0
Leading hitters: BC, Zenger 2x4, 1 run; Souza 1x3; Irwin 3x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hoover 1x2, 1 run; Alport 1x3, 2 rbi. RC, Madigan 2x4, 1 run; Stampfli 1x4; Olson 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hickman 1x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Pankratz 1x4; Burns 2x3, 1 rbi. 2B: Hoover, Olson. HR: Hickman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC, Nishino (5.0-7-3-3-0-2); Pena (L,2-2); 3.0-2-1-1-1-1). RC, Mammoser (5.0-5-3-3-2-0); Turkingto (W,3-1; 4.0-3-0-0-0-1).
Second title game
BELOIT 4, RIPON 1
Ripon 000 100 000 — 1 3 1
Beloit 300 001 00x — 4 7 3
Leading hitters: RC, Tenny 1x2, 1 run; Cox 1x4; Pankratz 1x3, 1 rbi. BC, O’Leary 1x3, 1 run; Vogel 2x3, 1 run; Kiger 1x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Souza 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Alport 1x3. HR: Kiger, Souza.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RC, Roguszka (L,3-2; 1.1-3-3-3-1-0; Lukasik (1.2-1-0-0-0-1); Turkingto (1.0-0-0-0-0-0); Peace (2.0-1-1-1-1-1); Rieden (2.0-2-0-0-0-0). BC, Kosakowski (4.1-1-1-1-2-2); Phipps (W,11-0; 4.2-2-0-0-1-2).