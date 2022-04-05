Beloit College's all-time best batting averages By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beloit College’s all-time best batting averagesTop Season Batting Average (Min. 60 AB).451—Mike Kovach, 2009.448—Ryan Schmitz, 2010.435—Josh Mickelson, 1997.426—Scott Hallahan, 1998.420—Matt O’Leary, 2021.415—Dan Milligan, 1993 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board COLUMN: Flickinger says goodbye to Daily News Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime