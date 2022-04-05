Beloit College’s all-time best batting averages

Top Season Batting Average (Min. 60 AB)

.451—Mike Kovach, 2009

.448—Ryan Schmitz, 2010

.435—Josh Mickelson, 1997

.426—Scott Hallahan, 1998

.420—Matt O’Leary, 2021

.415—Dan Milligan, 1993

