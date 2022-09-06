BELOIT—Anthony “A.J.” Fitzpatrick played football and baseball throughout high school and when it came time to choose a college, selecting one that welcomed his dual extracurricular pursuits was high on his list.
The current sophomore didn’t have to look far.
Fitzpatrick’s father, John, is a distinguished alum at Beloit College. A member of the Class of 1993, his football career under then head-coach Ed DeGeorge earned him a spot in the school’s Hall of Honor.
But A.J. said his father didn’t have much to do with his decision.
“My dad really didn’t want to influence me; he wanted me to be my own person,” Fitzpatrick said. “I finally it narrowed down to about five schools and when I visited Beloit I knew that was where I wanted to go. It was the best experience I had.”
Both football coach Ted Soenksen and baseball coach Dave DeGeorge were willing to share the recruit from Chicago.
“They both mentioned how it could be done and had me meet with other multi-sport athletes at Beloit,” Fitzpatrick. “The coaches were OK with it and that was a big factor in me coming here.”
He also had his father’s blessing.
“I asked him a lot of personal questions about what he liked and didn’t like about the school,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was very honest and it has helped. All the good things he said about Beloit are still true.”
His decision has worked out well in both athletics and academics. In addition to earning All-Academic honors, he made 23 starts and batted .244 as an outfielder last spring and this fall, Fitzpatrick returns to the football field after earning the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player award. He was the leading receiver with 40 receptions as well as top kick returner for an extremely young, rebuilding team.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Fitzpatrick said he has found both his coaches true to their word about supporting his multi-sport goals.
“A.J. cares about Beloit College and building our program up and getting it going in the right direction,” Soenksen said. “He cares about his academics, he works hard in the off-season and handles all the responsibilities of playing two sports because he has a passion to do that.
“I think anyone who wants to be a dual-sport athlete realizes he or she is going to miss something for each sport and they have to navigate that. He realizes he has to work with the coaches and know during the fall football is his primary sport and in the spring it’s baseball.”
In addition to doubling up on his athletics, Fitzpatrick also maintains a double major in Economics and Chinese.
“Yeah, it’s tough, but maybe not as difficult for me as people think it is because other than a little extra homework, this isn’t that much different than what I experienced in high school,” he said.
The Chicago Catholic League is known for producing hard-nosed football players. Saint Patrick’s High School apparently also produces outstanding academicians.
“I can’t say enough about my high school experience,” Fitzpatrick said of attending the all-boys prep school in the northwest suburbs. “I joined a lot of different clubs in high school. I took Chinese for four years. I’m still in contact with some of my teachers from high school. They were awesome.”
Fitzpatrick says speaking Chinese fluently will likely help in his career path, either in international business or in government.
While last spring’s baseball team had somewhat of a down year with an 11-11 conference record and 16-23 overall mark, football remains in a major rebuilding mode. Winless in 2021, they opened 2022 last Saturday with a 41-14 loss at Rockford University. The Bucs started primarily sophomores.
“Last week was a decent game,” Fitzpatrick said. “That was the first time we had a running back rush for 100 yards (Drake Marquez with 136). We had a bunch of receivers catch the ball. We just didn’t convert when we needed to. It didn’t feel like last year at all. Rockford is a good team with an excellent quarterback and receivers. I think once we get in conference, we’re going to face some other teams that are young like we are.”
A slot receiver who runs precise routes and has good hands, Fitzpatrick caught four passes in the opener for 48 yards and also chipped in a 23-yard run. He says what the Bucs need the most now is patience and more experience. The sophomores who started last year as freshmen have made progress.
“We understand that we are in the second year of a rebuild,” Fitzpatrick said. “The guys on last year’s team that went 0-10 who didn’t buy in didn’t come back, but that was just a few. The rest are here for the long haul. We have a solid understanding of what is going on. Myself, I’m just trying to continue to create positivity here.”
The Bucs are back in action Saturday when they host Cornell at 1 p.m. at Strong Stadium for Alumni Day.