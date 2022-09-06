BDN_220907_Fitzpatrick1
Buy Now

Beloit College’s A.J. Fitzpatrick (11) tries to shed a tackler after catching a pass against Rockford University last Saturday.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Anthony “A.J.” Fitzpatrick played football and baseball throughout high school and when it came time to choose a college, selecting one that welcomed his dual extracurricular pursuits was high on his list.

The current sophomore didn’t have to look far.

Recommended for you