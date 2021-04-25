GALESBURG, Ill.—Aminah Crawford and Eva Laun-Smith helped power Beloit College’s women’s track team to first place in the Prairie Fire Invite hosted by Knox College Saturday.
Beloit’s men finished third.
Crawford won the 100 meters in 12.63 seconds while teammate Jordyn McDonald finished runnerup. She also captured gold in the 200 (26.15).
Laun-Smith was first in the 100 hurdles (16.01). She also was first in three field events including long jump (5.23 meters), triple jump (10.90 meters) and javelin (30.09 meters).
Teammates Sydney Crockett and Rose Loos-Austin made it a Buc sweep of the top three in the long jump while Lena Ramsey was second in the triple.
In the relays, the Bucs won both the 4x100 (49.77) and 4x400 (4:27.17).
Alekzandria Taylor won the hammer throw (33.38 meters) and was third in the javelin.
Aspen Valentine led a BC contingent going 1-2-3 in the 1,500 in 5:37.42. Alayna Furch and Marianna Carus were 2-3 in the 400. Lexy Olson (2:44.30) and Hannah Welte (1:12.80) were runnerup in the 800 and 400 hurdles, respectively. Madelin Holicky took third in the 5000.
Alexandre Atou led Beloit’s men by finishing first in the 200 (53.85). Brandon Joly was second in the triple jump (12.10). Gabriel Cabrera and Owen Clexton finished 2-3 in the discus and 3-4 in the shot put while Diontia Charles was second in the javelin (39.17).
Leeland Crum was second in the pole vault (3.35), Mauricio Penn third in the 800 and Desmond Turner third in the long jump.
Beloit’s men won the 4x400 (3:37.56) and were third in the 4x100.