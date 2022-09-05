WAUWATOSA, Wis.—Mikaila Davis and Natalie Ortiz each scored two goals to lead Beloit College’s women’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran Sunday.
Davis scored both of her unassisted goals in the first half. Abbey Scott and Dakota Thompson each picked up assists on Ortiz’s second-half goals.
Goaltender Brianna Arteaga needed only one save to collect the shutourt as Beloit outshot WLC 24-7.
The Bucs won their opener on Thursday, 1-0 over Marian. The game’s lone goal was scored by Lauryn Volsta 15 minutes into the game.Beloit goalkeeper Audrey Ketterer had six saves in the senior’s first career shutout.
• MEN’S SOCCER: Beloit slipped to 0-2 after falling to Concordia-Wisconsin 3-1 Sunday at home.
The Bucs trailed 2-1 at the end of the first half. Brady Wacholz scored Beloit’s goal on an assist by Aiden Everett.
The Bucs were outshot 22-5. Beloit used three goalies who combined for eight saves: Clark Burch-Woodard (3), Teddy Bahu (2) and Brock Bidwell (3).
The Bucs had dropped their opener Thursday night, 3-0, against visiting North Park.
That game was scoreless for the first 78 minutes. Bidwell finished with 13 saves.
• VOLLEYBALL: Beloit College co-hosted the Wisconsin Blast Tournament, along with UW-Whitewater, over the weekend.
The Buccaneers finished 1-3, starting off with a three-set victory against Finlandia (26-24, 25-20, 25-20), before a four-set loss to Simpson College, a four-set loss to Martin Luther and a three-set loss to Wartburg.
In the victory over Finlandia, the Bucs were led by Angela Donath’s 13 kills. Cora Linos and Katrina Sanchez had eight and five kills, respectively. Sanchez also led Beloit in both service aces (4) and digs (11). Abbie Schmidt had 15 assists.
The Bucs are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host UW-Platteville at Flood Arena.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit’s men’s and women’s teams opened their season Thursday in Rockford. The women were fourth with 82 points and the men eighth with 195.
The Bucs women were led by Simone De Montingy in 20th place (23:30.9), followed by Lexy Olson (23:38.1) and Mirianna Carus (24:05.8).
For the men, Christian Bowers was 36th in 20:12.1. Henry Schoon and Aiden Cortinas were next at 21:11.5 and 21:20.2, respectively.
Beloit competes Saturday at the Forester Invitational at Foss Park Golf Course in North Chicago, Ill.