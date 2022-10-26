BELOIT—A two-time All-American and a Defensive Player of the Year in her playing days at Maranatha, Lisa Collogan has an acute appreciation for stellar defense.
She certainly picked the right place to be a head coach.
In her first season at Beloit College, she took over a team that not only boasted the best defense in the Midwest Conference last season, but one of the best in NCAA Division III. The Buccaneers allowed the fewest goals in a season and registered the lowest goals against average in program history.
They’ve definitely tried to pick up where they left off, led by three-time MWC Defensive Performer of the Week Audrey Ketterer, a senior goaltender. Ketterer looked like she was well on her way to her sixth complete game shutout of the season Wednesday with four saves against Lawrence, but left late in the second half after feeling ill.
Junior Briana Arteaga came on and recorded three saves of her own as the Bucs blanked the Vikings 2-0 at the Strong Soccer Complex. Beloit (7-4-2, 5-2 MWC) clinched a berth in the league’s four-team tournament with the victory.
“With the players we had returning and the talent on paper that was always the goal,” Collogan said. “So we’re happy to be headed back.”
The Bucs have one more regular-season contest to play as they travel to Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Saturday to face Cornell College. The Rams are still in the running for a tourney berth. Grinnell and Lake Forest, who square off Saturday, are already assured berths. Beloit lost to both by identical 1-0 scores.
Saturday’s action will determine the tourney pairings.
“We’re hungry to get back at both (Lake Forest and Grinnell),” Collogan said. “We have an opportunity against either of them, but we’re going to need to find the back of the net for sure. As solid as we can be defensively, we have to be able to score. That’s the final piece for us.”
The Bucs did that early Wednesday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals by Gracie Gasmann, at the 11:07 and 30:23 marks.
While they didn’t score again, the way Beloit plays defense, it has to be daunting for foes to face a two-goal deficit.
“We’d like to think so,” Collogan said. “We feel pretty confident on defense. We’re organized and the players play well together.”
Ketterer has allowed just two goals in 785 minutes played this season. She made a save on a point-blank shot at the 65-minute mark, but then came out and was replaced by Arteaga.
“(Ketterer) was dizzy and not feeling well,” the coach said. “She tried to shake it off, but we had Bri step in. We have a great goalkeeper squad here.”
Lawrence still had a chance to get back in it with a penalty kick with 3:29 remaining, but Arteaga made the save.
• NOTES: Beloit outshot Lawrence 16-10. ...The Bucs won last season’s tournament and along with it their first automatic bid to the NCAA D-III Tournament. …Collogan came to Beloit from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota where she was the assistant women’s coach and head goalkeeper coach since 2020.