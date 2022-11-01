BELOIT—Beloit College goaltender Audrey Ketterer knew her team was going to face either Grinnell College or Lake Forest in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference Tournament.
Honestly, she really didn’t have a preference. The Buccaneers hoped for another shot at either foe after losing regular-season matchups by identical 1-0 scores.
“We were really disappointed to lose those games,” the senior from Carlsbad, Calif., said. “It’s great to get another opportunity against them. They were extremely competitive games. Right now it comes down to who wants it more.”
After Grinnell edged Lake Forest 1-0 on Saturday, that aligned the No. 2 Foresters against the No. 3 Bucs, who blanked Cornell College in their own regular-season finale, 1-0. If you get the feeling defense is really valued in this league, you are absolutely correct.
No. 1 Grinnell (10-2-4, 7-0-1) will host the tourney in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Friday and Saturday.
The Bucs (8-4-2, 6-2) face the Foresters (11-4-3, 7-1) at 2 p.m. No. 4 Cornell (4-12-3, 3-3-2) faces Grinnell in the other semifinal at 11 a.m.
Ketterer is a three-time winner of the MWC’s Defensive Performer of the Week award this fall and her statistics back up the accolades. She has allowed just two goals in 11 games and 829.58 minutes played, a league-best 0.22 goals-per-game average. Ketterer has 38 saves with a .950 save percentage. She has five shutouts.
Of course she gets plenty of help from her equally stingy teammates. In 18 games, the Bucs have allowed just six goals. By comparison, No. 1 Lake Forest has allowed 14 in 17 games.
So what has stopped the Bucs from rolling right through the conference and their second straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearance? While the defense is elite, the offense is a bit more pedestrian by comparison. The Bucs have scored 18 goals which ranks fifth-best in the nine-team league, with Mikaila Davis leading the team with four. The Foresters have 32 goals.
That doesn’t faze Collogan heading into the rematch.
“I don’t think we necessarily played our best soccer in our first meeting with Lake Forest,” Collogan said. “It was early in the season. We’re looking forward to another matchup with them.”
If the Bucs repeat as MWC Tourney champions, it will likely be due to their staunch defense, but it will also take a timely goal here or there.
“Defense is easier to teach and explain and get people to understand,” Collogan said. “Offense leaves a lot more room for creativity. It’s harder for kids to all be on the same page. Often it just comes down to timing and that requires kids playing together and getting to know each other’s tendencies.
“At the end of the day, it also comes down to being a finisher. When you have the opportunity to get a shot on goal, you have to have the ability to put it away. We work on it a lot. It’s not something we just hope will happen. We try to create scenarios where we put ourselves in the best possible situations in front of the goal..”
Considering both teams’ defenses, Collogan won’t be surprised if the game comes down to overtime or penalty kicks. The Bucs will be prepared for everything.
“We get ready the players we want to take the kicks, but it’s never quite like the real thing,” Collogan said. “Finding the people to take them comes down first to asking who wants to. The confidence factor is a big thing. Penalty kicks are also a part of our normal practice routine and we notice who is doing well and who is struggling. It does come down to confidence though.”
In goal, the Bucs certainly aren’t lacking confidence.
“I am super happy with where we are as a team,” Ketterer said. “Most of that has to do with the confidence we gained last season and the momentum we have going forward. This entire season has been amazing seeing all the girls come together with a new coach, tackle any problems we’ve come across and make it back to the tournament.”
The championship game will be on Saturday.
“Losing and giving up goals just isn’t in our defensive mind-set,” Ketterer said. “Our mission is to not give up any (goals) and hope the offense sneaks one in there. I think we have a lot less nervousness this year going in because of last season. We know what to expect and what we need to do. We know the amount of work it took to get here and now it’s the real deal and come game time we have to give it 110 percent all 90 minutes.”