GRINNELL, Iowa—The Beloit College women’s soccer team has only allowed six goals all season, and only two of those were to Midwest Conference foes.

So, it was only fitting that after 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, the Buccaneers and Grinnell College were tied at zero and would have to go to a penalty kick shootout to decide who would be the Midwest Conference Champion and earn their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament on Sunday.

Recommended for you