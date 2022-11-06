GRINNELL, Iowa—The Beloit College women’s soccer team has only allowed six goals all season, and only two of those were to Midwest Conference foes.
So, it was only fitting that after 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, the Buccaneers and Grinnell College were tied at zero and would have to go to a penalty kick shootout to decide who would be the Midwest Conference Champion and earn their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament on Sunday.
The Buccaneers reached the MWC Championship Game by edging out Lake Forest 1-0 in Saturday’s semifinal at Grinnell.
Beloit’s Megan Thompson scored on an assist by Alayna Furch 86 minutes and 27 seconds into the contest to break a scoreless tie.
Unfortunately, the Bucs fell 4-2 in the shootout on Sunday to end their season and missed a chance at going back to the tournament for a second-straight season.
Three-time Midwest Conference Defensive Performer of the Week goalie Audrey Ketter made plenty of spectacular saves for Beloit throughout the entire 110 minutes. She made three saves as the stingy Bucs defense kept Grinnell at bay.
Pioneers’ goalie Elinor Arneson did much of the same, holding off an aggressive Beloit offense by saving eight shots.
Beloit went to junior goalkeeper Maya Betzler for the shootout while Grinnell stuck with Arneson.
Megan Thompson and Bri Paez missed back-to-back shots after Gracie Gasmann and Aspen Valentine made the first two, and Pioneer Allison Wehrman sent the ball into the upper right corner of the net, sending Grinnell onto the next level.
Junior Anna Williams led the Bucs with three shots as Beloit held an 11-8 lead in shots.
It was the Bucs 11th shutout of the season, a school record, and they finished 9-5-2 overall.
Beloit had a slight 13-11 edge in shots in the cold, windy and rainy contest with nine of the Bucs’ 10 shots on goal saved by Forester senior goalkeeper Maggie Kersting. Beloit senior Audrey Ketterer had seven saves to post the shutout.
Lake Forest, the No. 2 seed, finished 11-5-3.
In the other semifinal, Grinnell edged Cornell 2-1.