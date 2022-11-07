BDN_221108_Kalk
Senior Elizabeth Kalk, an All-MWC Second Teamer, returns as Beloit College’s leading scorer.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit College women’s basketball team is well aware of the negative reputation it holds heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Buccaneers only won four games last season, and they went 0-16 in the Midwest Conference. In the last two seasons, they have only won one conference match.

