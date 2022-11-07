BELOIT—The Beloit College women’s basketball team is well aware of the negative reputation it holds heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Buccaneers only won four games last season, and they went 0-16 in the Midwest Conference. In the last two seasons, they have only won one conference match.
The Bucs were projected to finish last in the MWC preseason coaches’ poll, and head coach Natalie Miller said the team is determined to shake that status.
“The players all have the mentality of ‘We want to get better,’” Miller said. “They want to come out and shock our conference this year. All of our girls are in the mentality of ‘We’re going to earn our place in the top half of the conference.’”
This season is Miller’s first with Beloit after spending nearly two years with Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan as a graduate assistant coach.
“I’m a very young coach, so just to even be here and have this opportunity is super exciting,” she said. “I’m just excited to see our girls go out and have fun. They’ve been working so hard, and I cannot praise them enough for the work they’ve put in in preseason.”
Miller has already made some adjustments to help put her players in the best position for success.
“Our offseason was a huge change for our girls because we worked out five days a week,” she said. “And that’s something they weren’t used to. We really want to push the ball in transition this year and have a really aggressive defense. We’ve got to be in shape to do that.”
The Bucs only lost one senior, Christy Melton, giving them a team with plenty of experience. And no player brings more valuable time to the court than Clinton graduate Elizabeth Kalk, who was an All-MWC Second Teamer last season.
The junior guard led the team in points, averaging 16.1 per game, in total rebounds (140), assists (83) and minutes played (788).
“Elizabeth is awesome,” Miller said. “Something so great about her is that not only is she one of our best players, but she is one of our hardest workers. This off-season she was sick for a week and she still showed up, ran sprints and was in the top group every time.
“And so she’s just fun to coach that way because she’s such a well-rounded athlete. She works really hard, is a great leader and makes a huge impact on the floor.”
T’Aira Boyance is the only senior on the team, and she provides more than just a leadership role for Beloit.
The guard out of Houston, Texas averaged around 10 points per game last season while snatching 102 rebounds and 52 steals.
“T’Aira is awesome because she’s our best defensive player,” Miller said. “She really pushes our whole team and pushes the fact that we all have to be really good on defense. With us wanting to play faster this year, she just brings a tenacity to our team by pushing the tempo and bringing intensity.”
Buoyancy will be important to a Bucs team that is putting an emphasis on defense under their new head coach.
“We had some scrimmages and our girls saw how huge defense is,” Miller said. “I want us to really push the tempo on defense and be really aggressive so we can get easy buckets and let our defense create our offense.”
Turner graduate Marlee Young joins the team as a junior guard, and Miller said that she has already been bringing it in the off-season.
“Marlee is long and athletic,” she said. “Her biggest strength is that she talks so well on the floor. If you’re not communicating, it’s really hard to defend and hard to be successful on either end of the floor.”
The Bucs open the season against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) favorite Millikin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Flood Arena.
• MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Beloit College men also kicks off their season Tuesday at Flood Arena. The Bucs take on Dominican University at 7 p.m.
Head coach Josh Hinz will look to build upon last season, where Beloit went 5-20 overall and finished eighth in the MWC with a 3-13 record.