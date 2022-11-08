BELOIT—The Millikin University Big Blue are expected to be a big pain in the neck for teams in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) this season.
Beloit College’s rebuilding Buccaneers found out why in their non-conference season opener Tuesday night at Flood Arena.
The Big Blue converted a dozen 3-pointers, dominated in the paint and scored 19 points off the Bucs’ 20 turnovers as they won easily, 91-51.
The loss spoiled the debut of first-year head coach Natalie Miller of Beloit. She is trying to turn around a team that won only four games last season and was winless in the Midwest Conference.
The Bucs fell behind 10-0 at the start. They cut it to 13-8 as Elizabeth Kalk hit a 3-pointer and added a conventional 3-point play, but Millikin went on to lead 31-15 at the end of the first quarter and 50-21 by halftime.
If Beloit is going to have more success it will need to avoid foul trouble better than it did against Millikin.
Kalk finished with 19 points to lead the Bucs, but sat a good share of the first half with three fouls. Starters Hannah Welte (7 points) and T’Aira Boyance (2 points) also had three fouls each by halftime and both fouled out in the second half.
Kalk was the only double figure scorer for the Bucs, who converted just 29.2 percent from the field (19-65), including 3-of-13 on 3-pointers. Beloit was 10-of-13 at the free-throw line.
The vertically challenged Bucs were outrebounded 45-30. Freshman Marlee Young from Beloit Turner had six boards to lead the home team and also contributed six points.
Millikin shot 50.8 percent from the field (33-65). The Big Blue were led by Elyce Knudsen and Sarah Isaf with 21 points apiece. Knudsen had three treys while Isaf was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.