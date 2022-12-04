BELOIT—Forcing 32 turnovers, including 18 steals, Beloit College’s Buccaneers knocked off Monmouth 63-57 to snap a string of 25 straight Midwest Conference losses.
The win gave first-year head coach Natalie Miller her first MWC win in her second conference game. The Bucs had been winless in league action a year ago and hadn’t won in MWC play since beating Lawrence on Jan. 25, 2020.
The Bucs (4-4 overall) shot 47 percent (8-17) to take a 19-10 lead after the first quarter. Monmouth (5-3, 1-1) cut the lead to three in the final minutes of the second quarter, but Beloit scored the final six points of the half to take a 33-24 lead.
Monmouth tied the game at 47-47 heading to the fourth quarter and took its first lead on a pair of baskets to start the quarter. Beloit went 6-0, taking a lead on a Hannah Welte layup midway through the quarter.
The Scots tied the score again, but Johanna McNair gave Beloit the lead for good with a 3-pointer with three minutes left.
Beloit scored more than half of its points (33) off turnovers and also outscored Monmouth in the paint 46-26. Elizabeth Kalk led all scorers with 19 points and surpassed 500 career points in just her 30th career game. She added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ciochon added 11 points and seven rebounds while Welte and T’Aira Boyance each tallied 10 points to go along with five and four steals, respectively.