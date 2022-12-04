BELOIT—Forcing 32 turnovers, including 18 steals, Beloit College’s Buccaneers knocked off Monmouth 63-57 to snap a string of 25 straight Midwest Conference losses.

The win gave first-year head coach Natalie Miller her first MWC win in her second conference game. The Bucs had been winless in league action a year ago and hadn’t won in MWC play since beating Lawrence on Jan. 25, 2020.

Recommended for you