Beloit College women's basketball falls to Lake Forest in overtime DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Feb 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Maurissa Edwards hit a 3-pointer to give Lake Forest College the lead in overtime, and soon after Katie Neher hit a jumper to make it a five-point game over Beloit College.The Buccaneers were unable to stage a late push as they fell in a tight contest to the Foresters 97-88 on Saturday at Flood Arena.Lake Forest jumped out to a 22-13 in the first quarter as Beloit struggled to stop the Foresters in the paint.The Bucs cut the deficit to five at the end of the first, and Hannah Welte hit two three-pointers in a big 27-point second quarter to take a 44-41 lead.The two teams played even through the third quarter to make it 63-all.Back-to-back layups from sophomore Megan Thompson gave the Bucs a five-point lead with just over two minutes left, but the Foresters rallied and Edwards sank two free throws to send it to overtime.After Neher’s jumper, the Bucs could only manage one point from the stripe as they fell to 7-15 overall and 3-10 in the Midwest Conference.A majority of the scoring came from the charity line as the Foresters went 35-51 while Beloit shot 61.2 percent as they went 30-49 on free throws.The teams combined for a whopping 66 fouls and 100 attempts from the free-throw line. Six different players fouled out.Thompson had a career-best 25 points as she went 7-of-14 from the field. Elizabeth Kalk had 18 points while Welte had 17.• MEN’S HOOPS: LAKE FOREST 95, BELOIT 55: The Bucs found themselves trailing 45-24 by halftime as the Foresters’ explosive offense was too much to handle.Lake Forest jumped out to a 22-3 lead in the first half, and Beloit just couldn’t do anything to limit the Foresters, who shot 70.4 percent in the first half.Lake Forest also poured in 50 second-half points.The Foresters finished with a 69 shooting percentage while the Bucs shot 39.6 percent. Beloit was outrebounded 31-18.Alex Knight led the Foresters with 20 points while Beloit’s only double-digit scorer was Azeez Ganiyu, who put up 11.LAKE FOREST WOMEN 97, BC 88Lake Forest….22 19 22 21 13—97Beloit……17 27 19 21—88LAKE FOREST (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Neher 7-20 8-10 26, Edwards 4-19 16-18 25, Lally 9-15 5-11 25, Cook 3-5 2-2 9, Gomez 3-3 2-3 8, Crecelius 1-3 1-3 3, Major 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-2 0-2 0, Springstead 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 35-51 97.BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Thompson 7-14 11-19 25, Kalk 8-18 0-0 18, Welte 4-11 6-8 17, Bayo 2-3 3-6 8, Boyance 2-5 3-4 7, Ciochon 2-10 1-2 5, Young 1-3 2-4 4, Ross 0-1 3-4 3, Estrada 0-5 1-2 1, McNair 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 18-55 13-18 50.3-pointers: LF 8-24 (Neher 4-12, Lally 2-3, Edwards 1-3, Cook 1-2, Springstead 0-2, Crecelius 0-1, Johnson 0-1), BC 6-17 (Welte 3-7, Kalk 2-3, Bayo 1-1, Ciochon 0-2, Estrada 0-2, McNair 0-2). Fouled out: Welte, Kalk, Boyance, Lally, Johnson, Major. Total fouls: LF 34, BC 32.LAKE FOREST MEN 95, BC 55Lake Forest….45 50 — 95Beloit……………24 31 — 55LAKE FOREST (fg-fga ft-ftga pts)—Knight 9-13 2-2 20, Roeser 6-7 1-2 13, Siegien 5-7 2-2 12, Bull 2-5 4-6 8, Ronzio 2-4 0-0 5, Ekmekjian 4-4 0-0 9, Deitch 7-8 0-0 18, Forowycz 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Michaud 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Aronovitz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 40-58 9-12 95.BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 4-5 2-3 11, Scuefield 4-9 0-0 8, Nixon 3-4 0-0 6, Silagi 2-2 0-0 6, Jenny 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 1-7 1-2 4, Myles 2-5 0-0 4, Coombs 1-3 0-1 3, Reese 0-1 3-4 3, Lottig 0-1 2-4 2, Bumstead 0-1 2-2 2, Bach 0-0 2-2 2, Roy 0-4 0-0 0, Friedrich 0-1 0-0 0, Rusch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 12-18 55. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Beloit Memorial High School part of Ford Next Generation Learning Community Homicide victim remembered with vigil held in Beloit neighborhood Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime