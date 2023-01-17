BELOIT—Beloit College women’s basketball head coach Natalie Miller has preached since she was hired back in June that her team was going to put a strong emphasis on their defensive game this season.
Tuesday night was a great example of why.
The Buccaneers’ aggressive defense kept them in a tight game on a night that their offense struggled to produce before Beloit ultimately fell to Grinnell 57-50 at Flood Arena.
“We want to win by being the hardest workers and doing what you can control,” Miller said. “The easiest way to do that is to play defense. I love that our team is committed to working together and having a united defensive front.”
The Bucs shot an abysmal 26.7 percent through the first two quarters. Nothing seemed to go in, drives to the baskets, three-pointers or, at times, even open layups.
The Bucs went 1-of-18 on three-point tries on Tuesday.
Miller said she shoulders a chunk of the blame after implementing a new offense recently.
“We’re still getting comfortable with it,” she said. “Our movement wasn’t good enough, and it led to some poor shot selection. It’s hard to shoot a high percentage when you’re taking bad shots.”
Despite the frequent missed opportunities on offense, the Bucs never fell more than 11 points behind as its defense forced turnovers, stole the ball, blocked shots and found ways to limit the Pioneers’ chances on offense.
“Our defense is something that really defines us this year,” senior guard T’Aira Boyance said. “We’re aggressive and we really have a quick team. It might be bias, but I want to say we might be the best defensive team in the conference.”
The Bucs only trailed 26-18 at halftime while limiting Grinell to 37.5 percent from the field.
Beloit still trailed 43-34 heading into the final quarter, and the Bucs needed an offensive spark.
They found one in Boyance.
Kalk, who led the team with 19 points, sunk a shot to begin a strong fourth quarter from the Bucs’ offense, who went 43.75 percent from the field in the final period.
Boyance had played solid through the first two quarters but had to ride the bench for much of the third because of foul trouble.
Boyance popped off, scoring six points while adding two steals and two rebounds in the fourth quarter. The second steal was in a one-on-one situation where she stole the ball, drove to the basket, and hit a layup to give Beloit a 47-45 lead, its first since the first quarter.
“I just watched that third quarter,” Boyance said. “I’m a starter, so just being able to just watch and see the court for once definitely makes a difference.”
Boyance finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three steals.
“T’Aira is just a competitor,” Miller said. “That fourth quarter is always going to be an amazing one for her. She just gets to another level in these crunch time moments.”
But Grinnell took back control of the game.
First, the Pioneers went on a 6-0 run to charge back into the lead with about a minute left.
Then, they stepped up their defense to prevent quality Beloit shots and went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to take back the lead and seal the win.
It was Beloit’s fourth consecutive loss.
“It’s about getting more comfortable with our offense,” Miller said. “We can’t fall into that habit of getting comfortable with losing. It’s very easy to get content with that.”
GRINNELL 57, BELOIT 50
Grinnell….15 11 17 14—57
Beloit……10 8 16 16—50
GRINELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Lillis 9-23 6-8 24, Ware 1-9 6-6 9, Booher 1-6 4-8 6, Ericksen 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Dougherty 1-1 1-1 3, Carchidi 1-3 0-0 3, Rockwell 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Friedman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-56 17-23 57.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 5-20 9-10 19, Boyance 7-10 0-0 14, Thompson 3-4 1-1 7, Welte 1-4 0-0 3, Ciochon 1-10 0-0 2, Bayo 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-0 1-2 1, Estrada 0-5 1-3 1, Ross 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 18-55 13-18 50.
3-pointers: GC 4-17 (Ericksen 2-2, Ware 1-4, Carchidi 1-2, Lillis 0-4, Thomas 0-2, Rockwell 0-1, Hall 0-1, Friedman 0-1), BC 1-18 (Welte 1-4, Kalk 0-7, Ciochon 0-3, Estrada 0-3, Bayo 0-1). Rebounds: GC 46 (Booher 12), BC 34 (Thompson 6). Assists: GC 6, BC 3. Fouled out: Ware, Welte Total fouls: GC 16, BC 20.