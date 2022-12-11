Beloit College women's basketball falls to conference-leading Cornell By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Dec 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON, Iowa—A huge third quarter propelled Cornell to a 71-51 win over Beloit College on Saturday.The Buccaneers gave the conference-leading Rams a run for their money early on as a balanced offense and a stingy defense helped Beloit hold a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.Cornell jumped to a 24-20 lead in the second quarter, but 7 points from senior T’Aira Boyance spurred an 11-5 run to give the Bucs a two-point lead at the half.Beloit’s defense held the Rams to 29.6 percent shooting in the first half while also beating them on the boards 24-19.Cornell, however, showed why they are undefeated in conference play this season with an impressive third quarter.The Rams went on a 22-5 run out of halftime, outscoring Beloit 26-11 in the third quarter to take a 55-42 lead into the final period.The Bucs’ struggles continued into the fourth quarter as they couldn’t find a way to comeback, allowing 16 points while only putting up nine points.A Beloit offense that shot 36.4 percent in the first half torpedoed into a 22.2 shooting percentage in the second half.The Rams made 50 percent of their shots in the second half while racking up six steals and 23 rebounds to Beloit’s 17.Boyance led the Bucs with 12 points, with 10 of those coming in the first half, while also recording four steals.Beloit Turner graduate Marlee Young was the only other Buc to reach double-digits, collecting 10 points and seven rebounds.Madison Wauters led Cornell with 16 points.CORNELL 71, BELOIT 51Cornell…11 18 26 16—71Beloit…..14 17 11 9—51CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Wauters 6-9 4-6 16, Simmons 2-2 8-8 12, Gandrup 4-13 0-0 12, March 4-13 2-2 10, Osborn 3-10 0-0 9, Saucedo 1-1 3-3 5, Murray 2-2 0-0 5, Pickup 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 0-1 1-2 1, Burns 0-2 0-0 0, Lemke 0-1 0-0 0, Cavanagh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 19-23 71.BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Boyance 5-17 2-6 12, Young 2-4 6-10 10, Ciochon 4-9 1-3 9, Welte 3-12 0-0 7, Estrada 2-4 0-0 6, Kalk 2-10 1-1 5, Thompson 0-0 2-4 2, McNair 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-60 12-24 51.3-pointers: Cornell 8-25 (Gandrup 4-10, Osborn 3-7, Murray 1-1, March 0-7). BC 3-16 (Estrada 2-3, Welte 1-6, Ciochon 0-2, Kalk 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Boyance 0-1). Fouled out: Wauters. Total fouls: Cornell 21, BC 22. Rebounds: Cornell 42 (Simmons 13) BC 41 (Young 7). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit UPDATE: Three Beloit suspects arrested after high speed chase, robbery Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week South Beloit police officer will retire after 20 years Beloit City Council rejects proposals to remove stop signs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime