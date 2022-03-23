BELOIT—Dr. Gloria Bradley has resigned as Beloit College women’s basketball head coach to take a position in the Dean of Students Office.
Beginning April 1, she will be the Assistant Dean for Student Success, Equity and Community, as well as, Co-Director of the Weissberg Program in Human Rights and Social Justice.
“We are extremely pleased and excited that Gloria has agreed to step into this new role,” Beloit College Dean of Students Cecil Youngblood said. “I am looking forward to working with her in accomplishing the college’s goals around equity, inclusion and anti-racism.”
A former Division 1 student-athlete at Seton Hall, Dr. Bradley took over the Beloit women’s basketball program in 2016.
“It has been an honor to be the head women’s basketball coach at such a great institution as Beloit College,” Dr. Bradley said in a statement. “As I step down, I would like to thank President Bierman and Tim Schmiechen for giving me the opportunity to work with all of the special young women in the program. I also want to thank the assistant coaches, players, and managers for their hard work over the years. I have been blessed to work with the many hard-working, talented and caring head coaches in the department. I wish Dave DeGeorge, the women’s basketball program and the athletic department continued success.”
The Buccaneers had their 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19 and struggled this past season with a predominantly youthful squad. They finished 0-16 in the Midwest Conference and 4-20 overall.
The team had only one senior on the roster, Christy Melton, and will return an improving nucleus that includes All-MWC Second Team selection Elizabeth Kalk at guard as well as Addyson Ciochon, Hannah Welte, T’Aira Boyance, Hadja Bayo, Lexy Olson and Cora Linos.
The next coach will try to reverse a trend. Beloit’s last winning season came in 2008-09 when the Bucs were 15-9 under Don Adams. The team’s last MWC title came in 1997-98 under Kristi Straub.
The college will begin a national search for her coaching replacement.