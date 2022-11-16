Beloit College women's basketball beats Alverno 71-54, but men fall at Carthage By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The Beloit College women’s basketball team survived the absence of star guard Elizabeth Kalk as they took down Alverno 71-54 Wednesday night.The Bucs (2-2) used a 26-point first quarter to take a 36-21 lead by halftime and piled on 36 points in the third and fourth to come home with the win.Kalk’s fellow Clinton graduates picked up the slack as junior Hannah Welte scored a career-high 20 points and junior Addyson Ciochon nabbed 10 rebounds. Senior T’Aira Boyance put up 16 points.Beloit was out rebounded 41 to 40 but outshot the Inferno 42.6 percent to 33.9 percent.BELOIT 71, ALVERNO 54Beloit College …26 10 16 19—71Alverno…………14 7 19 14—54BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Buoyancy 6-16 3-4 16, Estrada 3-6 0-2 6, Welte 8-10 2-4 20, Ciochon 1-6 5-8 7, Young 1-5 2-2 4, McNair 1-6 0-0 2, Ross 4-6 0-0 8, Thompson 1-5 0-2 2, Bayo 1-1 4-4 6. Totals: 26-61 16-26 71.ALVERNO (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Zahradka 1-8 0-0 2, Roberts 2-10 3-4 9, Sapp 7-11 0-0 14, Spencer 0-7 2-4 2, Golabowski 3-7 1-5 8, Parra 0-0 2-2 2, Daugherty 1-3 1-3 3, Jamerson 0-1 0-0 0, smith 0-1 0-0 0, Sardin 5-5 0-0 10, Whitten1-6 2-2 4. Totals: 20-59 11-20 54.3-pt. Goals: BC 3-15 (Boyance 1-3, Estrada 0-1, Welte 2-4, Ciochon 0-2, Young 0-1, McNair 0-3, Ross 0-1), Alverno 3-22 (Zahradka 0-2, Roberts 2-8, Spencer 0-6, Golabowski 1-2, Whitten 0-4). Rebounds: BC 40 (Ciochon 10), Alverno 41. Turnovers: BC 24, Alverno 31. Assists: BC 11, Alverno 15. Fouled out: None.• MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beloit College fell to host Carthage 88-53 on Wednesday night in Kenosha.Beloit (1-3) found itself down 45-32 at halftime, and the Firebirds used a 20-0 run in the second half to seal the victory.Beloit Memorial graduate Azeez Ganiyu was a bright spot on the night, leading the Bucs in scoring with 16 points and also adding a team-high four rebounds.The Bucs shot 39.1 percent from the field while Carthage went 50.8 percent. The Firebirds also out rebounded Beloit 43-21.CARTHAGE 88, BELOIT 53Beloit College….32 21—53Carthage………45 43—88BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Rusch 3-11 0-0 7, Scuefield 1-3 1-2 3, Nixon 0-3 0-0 0, Ganiyu 5-6 6-8 16, Coombs 0-1 0-2 0, Bumstead 0-1 0-0 0, Sparavalo 0-1 0-0 0, Lottig 2-2 0-0 6, Myles 2-5 3-4 7, Silagi 0-2 0, Roy 4-7 2-3 11, Bach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 12-19 53.CARTHAGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Bulato 4-7 5-8 13, Johnson 0-8 2-2 2, Bernero 3-5 2-2 8, Sigel 5-10 0-0 13, Nesbitt 8-10 0-0 17, Lamb 1-4 3-3 6, Milic 1-3 0-0 2, Jendusa 3-5 2-2 10, daun 1-1 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 5, ostojic 3-4 0-0 6, Rekasius 0-1 0-0 0, Parmel 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 32-63 16-19 88.3-pt. Goals: BC 5-19 (Anderson 1-3, Rusch 1-6, Nixon 0-1, Coombs 0-1, Bumstead 0-1, Sparavalo 0-1, Lottig 2-2, Myles 0-2, Silagi 0-1, Roy 1-1. Carthage 8-22 (Bulato 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Sigel 3-7, Nesbitt 1-2, Lamb 1-4, Milic 0-1, Jendusa 3-5, Hamilton 1-1). Rebounds: BC 21 (Caniyu 4), Carthage 43 (Ostojic 9). Turnovers: BC 21, Carthage 13. Assists: BC 11, Carthage 14. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Beloit 14, Carthage 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash Three people die in crash in Town of Center Janesville woman indicted for unemployment benefit fraud Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime