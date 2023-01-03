BELOIT—First-year Beloit College head coach Natalie Miller may have surmised it wasn’t going to be Elizabeth’s Kalk night when the team’s leading scorer caught a basketball right in the kisser early in Tuesday night’s game.
The junior from Clinton has had plenty of highlight reel moments, but she didn’t add many this night.
She didn’t have to. While she uncharacteristically struggled to score eight points the Buccaneers collectively pulled out a 56-46 Midwest Conference victory over visiting Illinois College at Flood Arena.
“Liz didn’t have a 20- or 30-point night like we’ve come to expect from her, we had a lot of great contributions from a lot of people,” Miller said. “I was very happy with our team play today.”
Two of the smallest Bucs in terms of stature came up huge. Hannah Welte knocked down 4-of-7 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 20 points before she twisted her ankle and had to come out with 23 seconds left in the contest.
“Hannah had a great game,” Miller said of the 5-foot-3 junior from Clinton. “She has gone through some ankle twists before and has braces on both of her ankles. Hopefully, she will be able to return quickly. She hit some big shots for us in this game.”
T’Aira Boyance had her contribution trimmed in the first half by foul trouble, but she delivered in the second. The 5-6 senior guard finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“‘T’ definitely has a lot of dog in her,” Miller said. “She gets in that competitor mentality in the fourth quarter and she’s ready to go through anyone to get those steals.”
The game was physical throughout and, well, sloppy. Beloit had 27 turnovers while IC turned it over 29 times.
“Sometimes when it gets physical it helps us,” Miller said. “Our defense is very aggressive. When you have refs who call ticky-tack fouls we can struggle. I appreciated their willingness to let us be aggressive.”
The Bucs led 18-10 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime, but were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter. IC held its last lead at 41-40 with 8:20 left in the game. Boyance scored on a drive to put the Bucs ahead 42-41 and Welte stole the ball and scored to give the Bucs a 44-41 advantage. They never led by less than three points after that.
IC (4-9, 2-3 MWC) had a height advantage with 6-foot Ashyln Wightman inside and she did score 19 points and pull down 10 rebounds. But Beloit (6-7, 2-3) was only outrebounded by one, 43-42, and held IC to 23 percent shooting (14-60). The Bucs shot 34.5 percent (19-55).
“We are undersized so we have to box out,” Miller said. “We harped on that all game. I’m very proud of the team. They surpassed their win total from last season and they’ve bought into our culture this season. As a new coach, they’ve been amazing to work with.”