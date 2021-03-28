GALESBURG, Ill.—The Beloit College softball team roared past host Knox College in a season-opening twinbill, 14-0 in five innings and 8-4.
Sophomore Cora Aubert smacked a home run to lead off the first game. Beloit tacked on three more runs in the inning, which included a two-run double by sophomore Maddie Moser.
Seven Bucs scored in an eight-hit inning as they pulled away from the Prairie Fire. Moser collected another two-run double in the inning, while Kaitlynn Taft, Alyssa Morris, Bre Noack, Mackenzie Shawback and Aubert all had RBI singles.
The Bucs added two more runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth to end the game early. Junior starter Maddy Pfortmiller collected the victory, scattering four hits over her five innings. She struck out five.
Aubert, Bri Arteaga and Moser each had three hits while freshman Isabel Johnson had a pair of doubles. The Bucs collected 18 hits, including six doubles in game one.
Knox took a 3-2 lead in the nightcap after three innings, but the Bucs took the lead on a two-out, three-run homer by Aubert.
The Bucs went up 8-3 in the sixth while allowing only one more run in the seventh.
Amanda Langford was 3-for-3 for the Bucs. Aubert not only picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, she was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Arteaga was 3-for-4.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host Ripon College in a non-conference doubleheader at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Spectators are currently not allowed at athletic events hosted by Beloit.