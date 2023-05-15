BDN_230516_Bucs baseball
Outfielder Deven Irwin was one of the hottest hitters for the Bucs in the MWC Tournament.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — Beloit College’s historic baseball season will resume Friday when the Buccaneers take on host #11 Denison University in an NCAA Division III regional opener in Granville, Ohio.

Game time is 11 a.m. Eastern time.

