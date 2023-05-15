BELOIT — Beloit College’s historic baseball season will resume Friday when the Buccaneers take on host #11 Denison University in an NCAA Division III regional opener in Granville, Ohio.
Game time is 11 a.m. Eastern time.
The Bucs (31-12) swept both the regular season and tournament titles in the Midwest Conference. This is their third trip to the D-III national tournament.
Rounding out the regional field are Baldwin-Wallace (31-10) and Spalding (34-10).
“Obviously we’re thrilled, although I think in many respects the guys would have preferred to play a little closer,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “If it was any farther, you would fly. The drive limit is 500 miles and we’re at the mid to high 400s. It’s going to be about an eight-hour trip and we lose an hour due to the different time zone.
“That’s all going to be difficult, but we’ll sort that all out and this is going to be an amazing experience. We’re confident we are going to play well.”
Beloit hosted the MWC Tournament over the weekend and defeated Ripon College 4-1 in a second title game that clinched the automatic D-III bid.
“Ripon is a tough team and really made us battle,” said left-hander Aiden Phipps (11-0), who won a pair of games in the tourney, including the clincher. “It feels great going into the tournament. Our record shows how good we are. There are probably a lot of teams that don’t think so, but we’re going to go in and show them we are.”
The Bucs were fortunate that in their fourth game in the tourney, when you’d expect their pitching to be more on the back end, they were able to trot out ace Phipps to nail down the win in relief.
“He was lights out,” said slugger Brett Kiger, whose three-run home run was the difference. “He was super dominant and just great to have on the mound in that situation.
Kiger also believes the Bucs are liable to be undersold this weekend.
“I think we can surprise teams,” he said. “With the players we have, we feel we can play with anybody.”
DeGeorge said he’ll wait until later in the week to see how Phipps’ arm reacts to pitching on back-to-back days.
“I go back to a few years ago when we used Ryan Kaveney three times in the conference tournament,” DeGeorge said. “He was just not even close to being ready the first day (of the NCAA Tournament) and even on the second day he wasn’t close to what he normally would be. I felt bad for him. He hung in there and did well, but I don’t think they saw him at his best. We don’t know where Phipps is going to be. We’ll see and if he’s ready, there is a good chance we’ll throw him. If he’s not, we’ll go with (Eamon) Burke.”
DeGeorge said he’ll survey statistics and scouting reports to come up with a defensive game plan against Denison.
“Steve Mrizek, our pitching coach, is all-world when it comes to taking all the information we have and coming up with a plan,” DeGeorge said.
The Bucs led the MWC in batting average (.339), which ranks 19th in D-III, runs scored with 411 (15th in D-III), hits with 500 (18th in D-III), doubles (101), homers (52), RBI (364), total bases (777), slugging percentage (.526), walks (215) and on-base percentage (.438). Beloit’s fielding percentage of .966 also led the league. On the mound, the Bucs led the MWC in wins (31), shutouts (4), saves (14), fewest walks allowed (134) and fewest home runs allowed (22).
Beloit and Denison have met three times before, all during the 1996 season, and all wins by the Bucs. Beloit is also 2-0 in its history against Spalding.