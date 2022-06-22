BELOIT—After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Beloit College Youth Sports Camp will return this July 25-29.
The camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is for ages 6-15. The cost is $125.
Camp facilities include basketball and volleyball courts, pool, tennis and racquet courts as well as outdoor athletic fields.
Brian Bliese serves as Camp Director. He is in his 22nd year at the college as head men’s and women’s track and field coach as well as cross country coordinator. The Milton native has over 35 years of coaching and administrative experience.
“The camp is finally back after two years out,” Bliese said. “We’re looking to get back into the norm and get kids to have a great experience. It’s a great way to finish off the summer and get ready for the school year.”
Ellie Waddle, the college’s head cross country coach and track and field recruiting coordinator, serves as assistant camp director. Stephanie and Dan Marsh, teachers at Hononegah High School with high school and collegiate coaching experience, are senior staff members and college swimming coach Kevin Schober serves as Aquatics Supervisor.
Participants receive five days (35 hours) of fun with sports-related activities, use of all the recreational facilities and a camp T-shirt.
Camp will be held at the Beloit College Sports Center and the surrounding campus area. Camp counselors will be current/past collegiate athletes.
Campers have the option of bringing their own lunch or buying their lunch at the college cafeteria. The cost for lunch at the cafeteria will be $40 for the week or $8 per day.
Each day, campers will swim at the Beloit College pool which will be staffed by a certified lifeguard. Each camper will need a towel and swimsuit.
More information and sign-up is available on the campus website at beloitcollegeathletics.com under the Fan Zone portion of the menu and look for camps and clinics.