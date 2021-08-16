BELOIT—The Beloit College Bucs are back!
After a full year away from competition due to the pandemic, Beloit College’s football team will return to the gridiron this fall sporting the largest squad in program history including the biggest incoming class. Beloit will be represented by 77 student-athletes donning the navy and gold this season. The history-making team was welcomed to campus Wednesday going through the annual check-in and move-in process.
“Today was a great day for the Beloit College football program,” said head coach Ted Soenksen. “We as a football staff could not be more excited about the 77 members of the team that moved in today. I am so proud of our coaching staff for the hard work they have put in recruiting and in to mentoring and developing our returning players the past two years. Most importantly, I am proud of our players for their mental and physical toughness to help build a roster, an academically focused culture, and a family atmosphere.”
The 2021 squad will be well-rounded with 39 offensive and 38 defensive players. The defensive line will have the largest group of first-year Bucs (10) this season. The largest contingencies of newcomers will be from Illinois (11) and Florida (9).
In addition to the largest full squad in program history, Beloit has brought in the largest incoming class in Buccaneer football history. Putting on the white helmets featuring the Buccaneer logo for the first time will be 39 newcomers this fall including 25 defensive players. As a whole, 18 states are represented on the roster.
“We will be one of the youngest teams in the country at any level of collegiate football, especially when you take into account how many of our guys have not been on the field for a live college game snap,” added Soenksen. “I think it is what excites me the most. We have a very moldable group of young men who are going to be learning on the fly. We have a great mixture of juniors and seniors to help lead and guide everyone along the way.”
Following a year hiatus, with a larger group than ever before, and with one of the youngest in the country, there will likely be some obstacles along the way but Soenksen and the Bucs are prepared for any adversity they may face. Soenksen’s staff implemented a leadership structure within the team that features groups or “ships” led by a returning captain.
“Our Leader Ship Captains have done a phenomenal job the past two years keeping all their Ships going in a positive direction,” noted Soenksen. “I want to specifically thank Kyle Brown ‘21, Queshawn McKanney ‘21, Caleb Wachal ‘20, Xavier Haynes ‘20, Tyler Korous ‘20 for leading our team over the past two years during very difficult times.”
This year, the individual Leader Ships will grow under the guidance of Silas Say, Dallas McKinney, Josh Shapiro, Corey McNeal, Emiliano Reyes and Lens Bernadel.
Despite an unprecedented year due to COVID in Soenksen’s second season at the helm, the Bucs continue to build the program through the team’s philosophy set in place by the staff from their first days on campus back in 2019. That philosophy is grounded in a single word, WIN.
“When I first took over this program in the Spring of 2019, I talked about how important the word WIN was,” Soenksen recalled. “That word is what our program is now built around. Our returners understand that everything they do in their day-to-day lives has a result. You either win or lose at each individual task you have. Our goal is to accumulate as many wins as possible within a day, week, month, and year. We now have a foundation built on that, but now it’s time to take the next step and start building the house upon the strong foundation. I believe our returners and first year players are not only up to the task but excited about the challenge.”
Beloit makes its official return to the gridiron Saturday, Sept. 4 against Concordia University Chicago at Strong Stadium ( 6 p.m. kickoff).