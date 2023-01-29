BELOIT—It looked like it was going to be a good night for the Beloit College women’s basketball team when junior Addyson Ciochon hit a jumper halfway through the first quarter to put the Buccaneers up 15-5.

But things went south rather quickly when Finlandia rocketed off on a 26-1 run to take a 15-point lead on its way to an 82-60 win over the Bucs on Saturday afternoon at Flood Arena.

