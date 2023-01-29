BELOIT—It looked like it was going to be a good night for the Beloit College women’s basketball team when junior Addyson Ciochon hit a jumper halfway through the first quarter to put the Buccaneers up 15-5.
But things went south rather quickly when Finlandia rocketed off on a 26-1 run to take a 15-point lead on its way to an 82-60 win over the Bucs on Saturday afternoon at Flood Arena.
Sophomore Megan Thompson scored a layup to end the scoring spree, but it proved to be too big of a deficit for Beloit.
A 10-2 run put the Lions (8-11) ahead 45-29 at halftime as a fiery Finlandia offense shot nearly 52 percent in the first half while Beloit (7-13) couldn’t keep pace with a 40 percent shooting mark.
Junior Hannah Welte scored nine of the Bucs’ 16 points in the third quarter as they played even with the Lions.
But Finlandia kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Beloit 21-15 in the final quarter for the 22-point victory.
The Bucs’ defense struggled to contain the Lions, who shot around 52 percent throughout the game while Beloit went 39 percent.
Welte led the Bucs with 20 points while grabbing four rebounds, recording seven assists and adding four steals. Ciochon was next with 15 points while grabbing seven rebounds and Thompson just missed a double-double with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Natalie Bartle led Finalandia with 22 points.
Beloit will return to Midwest Conference play when it hosts Ripon on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
• MARQUETTE 65, BUTLER 63: Freshman Emily La Chapell’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining ifted the Golden Eagles (14-7, 7-5 BIG EAST) to the win in Indianapolis, Ind.
Hononegah grad Jordan King had 10 points and eight assists for the winners who were led by Chloe Marotta, who scored 25 of her 27 points in the second half.
King now sits in 22nd on MU’s all-time scoring list, moving past Courtney Ronmeiser (1989-93). King has scored 1,214, points in her career.
Marquette plays at Villanova on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.