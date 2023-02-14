GRINNELL, Iowa—The Beloit College men’s basketball team had a solid night offensively, but couldn’t find a way to slow down Grinnell in a 100-85 loss on Tuesday night.
The offensive fireworks started from the tip off as the Buccaneers and Pioneers both poured on the buckets as the Bucs held a 52-50 lead at halftime.
Beloit shot 56.25 percent from the field in the first half and held Grinnell to 33.3 percent shooting.
The Pioneers took a whopping 48 shots before halftime, an offensive strategy that would pay off in the second half as they outscored the Bucs 50-33. 64 of Grinnell’s 83 shots were three-point attempts.
Beloit won the boards 57-44, but five different Grinnell players scored 11 or more points.
Junior Azeez Ganiyu led the Bucs with 21 points while Aiden Gilbert led the Pioneers with 17.
Beloit will take on Cornell on Saturday 3 p.m. at Flood Arena for the season finale.
• WOMEN: GRINNELL 80, BELOIT 68: The Bucs jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and still led 34-30 at the half, but the Pioneers charged past them in the second half.
Beloit’s last lead was at 39-38 on two free throws by Elizabeth Kalk, who led the Bucs with 20 points.
Grinnell answered with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. After falling behind by 10, Beloit did cut it to 61-57 with 7:09 remaining on a layup by Hannah Welte. After that, however, the Pioneers took charge.
Erin Lillis led Grinnell (9-13, 6-9) with 24 points. Sara Booher added 13 points and Nikki Ware had 10. Welte had 19 points and Addyson Ciochon chipped in 12 for Beloit (7-17, 3-12).
The Bucs shot 38.3 percent (23-60) compared to 48.4 (30-62) for Grinnell, but did win the rebounding battle 46-31.