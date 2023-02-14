GRINNELL, Iowa—The Beloit College men’s basketball team had a solid night offensively, but couldn’t find a way to slow down Grinnell in a 100-85 loss on Tuesday night. 

The offensive fireworks started from the tip off as the Buccaneers and Pioneers both poured on the buckets as the Bucs held a 52-50 lead at halftime.  

