BELOIT—Beloit College senior softball players Emily Stapay, Maddy Pfortmiller and Kaitlynn Taft earned Second Team All-Midwest Conference.
Stapay earned a selection at first base for the third time in her career with All-North honors in 2021 and Second Team recognition in 2019. The fifth-year senior posted top 15 marks in the MWC in batting average (.359) and walks (15). Her 28 hits ranked fourth on the team.
Stapay ends her Beloit tenure with the program record for career walks (80). She is second in the program record book with 37 career doubles, third with 127 career hits and fourth with 376 career at-bats.
Pfortmiller led the MWC in pitching wins with 10. She posted a league-high 10 complete games and was the conference leader in shutouts (three). She tossed 102 2-3 innings, striking out 84, third-most in the league. In four seasons, she registered 25 wins in the circle, fourth-most in program history.
Taft registered her second All-MWC honors, adding a selection at catcher in 2022 to her 2019 utility player honors. She started 31 games this season either behind the plate or at third base.
Taft’s .388 batting average and 38 hits were top 10 marks in the league this season. Taft led the Bucs with 21 RBI and was second on the team with a slugging percentage (.510). She struck out just four times in 98 at-bats.