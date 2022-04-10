BELOIT—Beloit College’s 4x100-meter relay team provided local fans with the biggest highlight in Saturday’s Beloit Relays at Strong Stadium.
The junior quartet of Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Desire Mukucha and Brandon Joly finished in first place in 43.87.
Those four Bucs produced some points in other ways as well. Joseph also took third in the 100 (:11.42), while Mukucha was sixth (11.54). Martin was fourth in the 200 in 23.44.
The Bucs also picked up a fourth from Joly in the 400 (52.60) with Alexandre Atou taking fifth in 52.70.
Beloit junior thrower Emiliano Reyes also had a solid day, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 125-feet, 11 inches as well as fourth in the shot put (40-08.25).
The Bucs also got a fourth in the 4x100 relay from Diontia Charles, Alexandre Atou, Quintin Lottig and Onix Diez finishing in 47.10.
The Bucs picked up a third in the 4x400 relay with Atou, Onix Diez, Joly and Mukucha finishing in 3:40.01. Genesis Solomon was fifth in the long jump (19-00.75) and Aiden Cortinas finished sixth in the 800 in 2:14.84.
For the women, the top finish was by junior Lexy Olson in the 3000 steeplechase with a third place in 13:07.28. Freshman Carter Browne was fourth in the event in 13:55.92.
Beloit sophomore Hannah Welte took third in the 400 hurdles (23:16.43).
Jordyn McDonald was fourth in the 100 (12.60). T’Aira Boyance was fifth in the 200 (26.11) and Aspen Valentine fifth in the 1500 (5:20.90).
The Bucs picked up a fourth in the 4x100 relay. The quartet of Montana McMahon, Boyance, McDonald and Alayna Furch finished in 50.64. Beloit was also fourth in the 4x400 relay as McDonald, McMahon, Furch and Rose Loos-Austin finished in 4:20.42.
Beloit’s Madelein Holicky finished sixth in the 5000 in 23:16.43 and Liz Kalk was sixth in the high jump in 4-09.0. Rose Loos-Austin took sixth in the pole vault (7-02.50).
MEN’S RESULTS:
Team scores: St. Norbert 176, Ripon 142, Monmouth 122, Illinois Wesleyan 78, Beloit College 48, Carroll 18.
100 meters: 1, Schumacher (IW), 11.23; 3, Joseph (B), 11.42; 6, Mukocha (B), 11.54.
200: 1, Schumacher (IW), 22.43; 4, Martin (B), 23.44.
400: 1, Brock (Mon), 51.69; 4, Joly (B), 52.60; 5, Atou (B), 52.70.
800: 1, Waterson (IW), 1:59.57; 6, Cortinas (B), 2:14.84.
1500: 1, Dulin (Mon), 4:05.92.
5000: 1, Decleene (RC), 15:53.06.
10,000: 1, Cullen (SN), 39:14.99.
110 HH: 1, McKnight (SN), 15:52.
400 IH: 1, McKnight (SN), 58.56.
3000 steeplechase: 1, Bolder (SN), 10:25.71.
4x400 relay: 1, Ripon, 3:28.38; 3, Beloit (Atout, Diez, Joly, Mukucha), 3:40.01.
High jump: 1, Oradiegwu (Mon), 1.95m, 6-04.75.
Pole vault: 1, Wilson (Mon), 4.75m, 15-07.00.
Long jump: 1, Walker (RC), 6.65m, 21-10; 5, Solomon (B), 5.81m, 19-00.75.
Triple jump: 1, Oradiegwu (Mon), 13.32m, 43-08.50.
Discus: 1, Mittelstadt (SN), 42.35m, 138-11; 2, Reyes (B), 38.37m, 125-11.1
Shot put: 1, Ademovski (IW), 14.44m, 47-04.50; 4, Reyes (B), 12.40 m, 40-08.25.
Hammer throw: 1, Hinkley (Carr), 52.82m, 173-03.
Javelin: 1, Paraday (IW), 56.12m, 184-01.
WOMEN’S RESULTS:
Team scores: St. Norbert 234, Monmouth 118, Ripon 109.5, Illinois Wesleyan 89, Beloit College 36.50, Carroll 18.
100 meters: Makope (SN), 12.13; 4, McDonald (B), 12.60.
200: 1, Zima (SN), 25.42; 5, Boyance (B), 26.11.
400: 1, Peckham (Mon), 59.41.
800: 1, Weddle (RC), 2:25.65.
1500: 1, Hardt (IW), 5:11.43; 5, Valentine (B), 5:20.90.
5000: 1, Flyte (RC), 18:27.22; 6, Holicky (B), 23:16.43.
10,000: 1, Cisler (SN), 45:57.56.
100 H: 1, Rottier (SN), 16.10.
400 H: 1, Tarsa (SN), 1:07.43; 3, Welte (B), 1:10.64.
3000 steeplechase: 1, Kulas (SN), 12:52.84; 2, Olson (B), 13:07.28; 4, Browne (B), 13:55.92.
4x100 relay: 1, St. Norbert, 49.01; 4, Beloit (McMahon, Buoyancy, McDonald, Furch), 50.64.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Norbert, 3:58.71; 4, Beloit (McDonald, McMahon, Furch, Loos-Austin), 4:20.42.
High jump: 1, Wilson (IW), 1.57m, 5-01.75; 6, Kalk (B), 4-09.
Pole vault: 1, Kowalkowski (SN), 3.55m, 11-07.75; 6, Loos-Austin (B), 2.20m, 7-02.50.
Long jump: 1, Zima (SN), 5.10,. 16-08.75.
Triple jump: 1, Spaeth (SN), 10.87m, 35-08.00.
Shot put: 1, Blackwell (SN), 11.94m, 39-02.25.
Discus: 1, Boley (Mon), 39.99m, 131-02.
Hammer: 1, Uitenbroek (Carr), 56.66m, 185-11.
Javelin: 1, Rottier (SN), 35.7m, 117-02.