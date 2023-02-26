JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – Beloit College’s men and women track teams both finished in seventh place in the Midwest Conference Championships held at Illinois College Friday and Saturday.
Ripon swept the team titles. The Red Hawks won the women’s title with 161 points, followed by Monmouth (115), Cornell (110), Grinnell (94), Lawrence (76), Illinois College (57), Beloit (50) and Knox (30).
The Red Hawks men won with 193 points, followed by Monmouth (120), Grinnell (113), Knox (72), Cornell (66), Illinois College (55), Beloit (41), Lawrence (37) and Lake Forest (4).
The biggest highlight for Beloit on Friday was provided by the women’s 4x200 relay, which took first place in a time of 1:47.30. T’Aira Boyance, just a few days removed from playing varsity basketball for the Bucs, ran a leg of the relay with Jordyn McDaniel, Alayna Furch and Candis Damste.
Saturday, McDaniel gave the Bucs a first place in the 60 meters (7.97 seconds) and a second in the 200 (26.72).
McDonald also anchored the third-place 4x400 relay (4:15.30) which included Dumste, Montana McMahon and Rose Loos-Austin.
Beloit’s distance medley team of Carter Browne, Buoyancy, Josephine Czuj and Jade Mosquera finished fourth (4:05.61). The Bucs also took fifth in the 1600 sprint medley with Darcel Royster, Buoyancy, Montana McMahon and Jade Mosquera finishing in 4:36.24.
Beloit alsopicked upa fourth from Alayna Furch in the 400 (1:02.66) and seventh from Damste in the same event (1:04.42).
For the men, the Bucs’ Nathaniel Otis was second in the 60 hurdles (9.00 seconds).
Beloit’s 4x200 relay of Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Alexandre Atou and Branon Joly finished third in 1:33.36. The quartet of Atou, Martin, Otis and Joly finished third in the 4x400 relay (3:29.52).
The 1600 sprint medley of Daniel DeGeorge, Nathaniel Otis, Atou and Joly finished sixth in 3:53.32.
Atou finished sixth in the 400 (52.85) and Joseph was seventh in both the 60 (7.22) and the 200 (23.38).
Beloit’s Diontia Charles was sixth in the high jump (1.88 meters) and Emiliano Reyes finished fourth in the weight throw (16.21 meters) and seventh in the shot put (12.74).
• JOLY HONORED: Brandon Joly, a senior, received one of the MWC’s highest academic honors while at the Championships. Joly earned the MWC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Elite 20 Award, given annually to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average, participating in his or her respective sport’s culminating championship or tournament event.
The Seymour, Wis., native is majoring in mathematics, education, youth studies and Spanish language & culture. Joly has a 4.0 GPA and is a six-time Academic All-MWC performer, which includes once for men’s soccer, twice for indoor track & field, and three times for outdoor track & field. He was the 2022 recipient of the MWC’s Elite 20 Award for men’s outdoor track & field.
• WIAC: Beloit Memorial graduates Shelvin Garrett II and Kobe Chandler helped UW-Whitewater’s men finish third in the WIAC Championships at UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.
Garrett finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 14.67 meters (48-01.75), finishing behind only Oshkosh’s Jonathan Wilburn (15.26, 50-00.75).
Chandler ran a leg of the Warhawks’ fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:22.16).