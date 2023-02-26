JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – Beloit College’s men and women track teams both finished in seventh place in the Midwest Conference Championships held at Illinois College Friday and Saturday.

Ripon swept the team titles. The Red Hawks won the women’s title with 161 points, followed by Monmouth (115), Cornell (110), Grinnell (94), Lawrence (76), Illinois College (57), Beloit (50) and Knox (30).

Recommended for you