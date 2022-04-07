BELOIT—Brian Bliese isn’t a weatherman, but he’s more than willing to give his assessment of the recent conditions in the Stateline area.
“Spring weather has been horrid so far,” the long-time Beloit College head track and field coach said. “Last weekend we got on a bus, drove to Carroll (University in Waukesha) only to watch three inches of snow fall on the track, so we got on the bus and drove home without ever competing.”
Bliese expects the forecast for this weekend will be good enough for his team to host the annual Beloit Relays at Strong Stadium, but he expects the start could be impacted.
“It’s up to the athletic training staff to determine if the forecast forces us to start the meet later in the day,” he said.
Temperatures must be in the mid-30s for a meet to start. Bliese said the starting time will be determined Friday afternoon and will be posted on the college website, beloitcollegeathletics.com.
“It could easily be moved back to a 1 p.m. start,” he said.
The field includes Midwest Conference foes Ripon, Monmouth and Illinois College and CCIW programs Illinois Wesleyan and St. Norbert (which used to be in the MWC). There will also be some University of Wisconsin throwers competing as unattached.
“The competition level should be high,” Bliese said. “It should be a great meet. It’s smaller with six teams so it won’t be a long meet, probably five hours or so.”
Due to the Carroll cancellation, this will be Beloit’s first outdoor action in the Midwest after competing in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach March 18-19.
The Bucs women are led by sprinters Jordyn McDonald and Alayna Furch and hurdlers Montana McMahon from Turner and Hannah Welte from Clinton. McDonald took two third places in the MWC Indoor Championships (60 and 200).
The basketball team contributed five women to the track team, including Welte, who is working with Bucs alum Jose Gutierrez and should be strong in the 400 hurdles outdoors.
She went to the WIAA state meet twice in the 300 hurdles with the Cougars.
Lexy Olson is a real rarity as a three-sport athlete for the Bucs. The Parkview alum competes in cross country, basketball and is one of Beloit’s top distance runners.
Another cager, Clinton’s Elizabeth Kalk, doesn’t have a lot of experience, but Bliese expects her to make a lot of inroads in the high jump as well as the javelin, an event in which Beloit had traditionally taken raw talent and turned out eventual champions.
“You know we will find a javelin thrower,” Bliese said. “She’s a great athlete. Find me an athlete and we’ll teach her to throw. All she needs is patience. It’s going to come.”
On the men’s side, Bliese said Emiliano Reyes, the Turner graduate, should have a good spring in the throwing events.
“He had a good outdoor debut at Myrtle Beach,” Bliese said. “He injured his hand toward the end of indoors and that put him back a little. But he’s a talented kid. He’s working hard and he could be my next national qualifier.”
Bliese and the Bucs have been blessed with go-to national contenders in recent years, including seniors Eva Laun-Smith and Aminah Crawford last season.
Beloit’s field event performers have tried to take advantage of whatever outdoor chances they’ve had after a challenging indoor season when they have to improvise training methods. In the past, the team utilized the old field house adjacent to the sports center to train, but after the opening of the Powerhouse, the field house was condemned.
“There is no place in the Powerhouse for our field event people to train,” Bliese said. “Emiliano (Reyes) had to train on a racquetball court. We put up mats on the wall for him to throw into. I’m glad when we had those really good jumpers in Evan (Laun-Smith) and Lena (Ramsey) we still had the field house. Not being able to train would have driven them crazy.”
Bliese expects several sprinters to do well this spring, including Ajani Joseph, Brandon Jolly and Alex Atou. They will all run from the 100 up to the 400.
Others who could produce points include long jumpers Diontia Charles and Ahmasi Martin and triple jumpers Jolly and Genesis Solomon. Bliese said Beloit Memorial product Leeland Crumm has also looked good this spring.