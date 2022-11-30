Beloit College to host Kids Night Out By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Beloit College will host its next Kids Night Out at the Sports Center from 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday. The cost is $10.Kids Night Out allows parents a night off and gives youngsters aged 5-14 a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including volleyball, basketball, kickball and swimming.For security purposes the college has a checkout receipt for parents when dropping off their children that you must have when you arrive to pick them up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit, Janesville, elsewhere seeing experienced cops leaving Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime