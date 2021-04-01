BELOIT—The Beloit College track and field teams, which haven’t competed since February in 2020 at the Midwest Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, return to action this Saturday when they host the Beloit Invitational.
It won’t be the traditional Beloit Invitational, however. Due to COVID-19, Beloit College is restricted to competing against Midwest Conference schools so instead of a six-to-eight team meet, the Invitational will be a triangular with Lake Forest and Monmouth.
“The good news is that it will be over in three hours,” Beloit head Coach Brian Bliese said with a chuckle.
No spectators will be allowed for the meet, which will start at noon with field events as well as the 10,000-meters for both men and women. Bliese said live results will be available online, but there will be no live stream of the meet.
“We have another triangular at home on April 16 and there is talk about trying to do something for that,” Bliese said.
The Buccaneers return one of the most decorated athletes in program history, senior Eva Laun-Smith. The Beloit Memorial graduate became the first to earn All-America honors indoors after capturing a bronze medal in the triple jump in 2019.
Laun-Smith returned to advance to the NCAA Indoor Champions in two events (the 60-meter hurdles and long jump) in 2020, but the meet was canceled due to COVID-19. However, the national organizations for track and field still recognized the qualifiers, honoring the top eight qualifiers in each event as All-Americans.
Now a three-time All-American indoors, Laun-Smith will look to return to the outdoor nationals for the first time since her freshman season (she qualified in the triple jump in 2018). She will compete in the hurdles, long jump and triple jump this season.
Another Beloit Memorial product, Aminah Crawford, is also poised to have a terrific senior year. She was an NCAA Outdoor qualifier in the 100 in 2019.
For the men’s team, key returnees include senior sprinter Travis Price, who was a member of the fourth-place 4x100 relay in the 2019 MWC Outdoor Championships and senior middle distance runner Mauricio Penn, who was fifth in the 400 at the 2019 MWC Outdoors
“We haven’t competed in 13 months so as we try to ramp things up we’ve had tweaks here or there,” Bliese said. “Conference is in about six weeks so we have some time, but we need to see where we are. I am excited about the kids we have, but we’ll just have to see how that translates into performances.”
Fortunately, warm weather is expected with temperatures approaching 70.