BELOIT—It looks like Beloit College spring sports teams might be able to go back to just worrying about whether Mother Nature is going to cooperate with their schedules.
COVID-19 will still play a role in how the competition is held, but the Buccaneers look like they’ll have seasons regardless of the pandemic.
The Midwest Conference announced back on Feb. 19 that it was offering conference competition and championship events for spring sports, but gave every member institution the opportunity to participate or opt out.
Beloit College delayed its decision to study the local landscape as far as the pandemic was concerned.
“We decided we would opt in and join,” Beloit Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge said. “We got the go-ahead Feb. 28 that the campus had changed its safe level with COVID and we were in a position to begin practicing again. That was for all sports teams. We’ve started in small groups and gradually they’ll get bigger.”
There will be competitive seasons for baseball, softball, track and field and women’s lacrosse.
The baseball team will begin play March 27 in Galesburg, Ill., against Knox College. They are scheduled to host the Prairie Fire on March 28. While Knox is a MWC school, the games will be considered nonconference.
While the MWC is allowing member institutions to schedule non-league foes, DeGeorge said the Bucs will stick to strictly league teams.
“We made the decision we would only compete against teams within the conference because we are all following the exact same protocols and they were approved by league presidents. There is no uncertainty.”
DeGeorge, who is also the Bucs long-term baseball coach, says his team is still practicing in groups.
“Softball, at this point, the groups are big enough their whole team is together,” he said. “Baseball isn’t there yet. It makes it challenging, but we’re just excited to have the opportunity.”
DeGeorge expects The Ballpark at Strong Stadium to be ready March 28.
“In past years, when we’ve had that weekend (on the schedule) most years we are up and running,” he said. “We’ll see. The advance forecast looks pretty good.”
DeGeorge said the baseball team is scheduled for 32 games.
“The fact we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we weren’t able to go to Florida, having 32 games seems like a miracle to me,” DeGeorge said. “Softball is very similar in their number of games. It’s not normal, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
At least at the start, spectators will not be allowed at Beloit home games. The MWC is permitting each school to make its own decision on that.
“Right now, Beloit College isn’t allowing visitors at any of our venues,” DeGeorge said. “They’re not allowing any outside groups to be on campus, whether it’s a game or a dance recital or a play. We’re trying to keep the kids safe and the best way to do that is in their on-campus bubble. Every student on campus is being tested once every two weeks. The teams will be tested the day before they go on the road.
“If things continue to improve dramatically in our area and in the country I think the college will continue to look at the spectator policy, but the most important thing is that these kids continue to get to play.”
DeGeorge said the Bucs are improving their live-stream capabilities in order for fans to see the softball and baseball games.
“It’s not as good as being at the games, but if it’s 39 degrees out and windy, maybe the fans will love that live-stream,” DeGeorge said. “We’re going to be looking forward to the day we can welcome family and friends back to the games. If that happens this year, great, but if we have to wait until the fall, we’ll survive.”
• NOTES: Beloit’s softball team will host a double-header with Ripon on March 27 starting at 1 p.m., then travel to Knox Sunday for a double-header. ...Beloit women’s lacrosse team plays at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on March 27 (1 p.m.). The home opener is also against Cornell on April 7 at 5 p.m.