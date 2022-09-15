BELOIT—Beloit College’s teams will have a busy weekend including several home contests.
FOOTBALL: The Buccaneers (0-2, 0-1 MWC) will have their hands full as they travel to Stagg Field in Chicago to play U-Chicago (2-0, 1-0 MWC) Saturday at 1 p.m.
This is the 36th all-time meeting between U-Chicago and Beloit with the Maroons leading the series 20-14-1 with the first matchup in 1894.
The Maroons won at Beloit 66-0 in 2021 and outgained the Bucs 598-34 in total offense. The Bucs have shown improvement this season, but this is certainly a monumental challenge. In two losses, opposing QBs have completed 42-of-47 passes (89 percent).
Beloit WR A.J. Fitzpatrick currently ranks second in the MWC in receiving yards with 166 for an average of 20.8 yards per catch.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit’s teams travel to UW-Whitewater to compete in the Tom Hoffman Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Beloit’s women finished second in last Friday’s four-team Forester Invitational hosted by Lake Forest. Beloit’s men were fourth.
The Bucs women were led by Lexy Olson’s 28:08.1, which was good for fourth overall. Simone De Montigny was next at 28:15.3. The Bucs men were led by Aiden Cortinas (13th, 33:05.3).
• MEN’S SOCCER: The Bucs (0-4) traveled to Maranatha Baptist University Thursday looking for their first win. They are also on the road on Sunday when they go to Chicago to play Illinois Institute of Technology at 3:30 p.m.
• WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beloit (2-1-1) hosts Carroll University at noon on Saturday at the Strong Complex Soccer Field. The Bucs have allowed just one goal all season, but have been challenged scoring themselves.
Mikaila Davis and Natalie Ortiz have scored two goals apiece and Lauryn Volza one.
