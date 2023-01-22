JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—After an explosion of offense against Grinnell produced a 111-point performance from the Beloit College men’s basketball team on Tuesday, the Buccaneers scored 64 less points in a 58-47 loss to Illinois College on Saturday.
The Blueboys jumped out to a 12-3 lead to set the tone early, and a 13-3 run late in the first half propelled them to a 37-24 lead at half.
The Blueboys shot 48.28 percent from the field in the first half while Beloit could only go 9-of-31.
Sophomore Semaj Roy scored six points in a 7-2 run by the Bucs to close the gap a bit in the second half, and the Bucs outscored IC 23-21 in the final half.
But consistent offense from Illinois was enough to methodically take down Beloit, which has lost 10 of their last 11 games.
Beloit’s defense limited the Blueboys to 22 percent shooting in a solid second-half performance, but the Bucs only shot 27.78 percent from the field, preventing any comeback attempts.
Roy had one of his best performances as a Buc, recording a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Ryan Nixon followed up his 28-point performance against Grinnell with a solid 13 points.
Buzz Ritzel and Josh Harris led IC with 12 points each.
• WOMEN’S HOOPS: IC 79, BELOIT 67: A disastrous 31-point third quarter from the Lady Blues not only erased a solid start for the Bucs, it proved to be a deficit too large to overcome.
Beloit had jumped out to a 17-9 lead and held a solid 18-14 lead after the first quarter. An 11-5 run from IC in the second quarter helped close the gap a bit, but junior Hannah Welte’s seven points helped Beloit hold a five-point lead into halftime.
Ashlyn Wightman hit a layup to begin the third quarter and the Lady Blues’ offense released the floodgates from there. They outscored Beloit 31-14 in the period as they hit four treys on the way to a 60-48 lead.
IC scored seven of the first nine points to begin the fourth quarter and, with momentum fully on its side, held on for the win. Beloit suffered its fifth straight defeat.
Welte scored a team-high 18 points while adding three steals. Senior T’Aira Boyance scored 11 points and junior Elizabeth Kalk had 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.
Maya Smith led the Lady Blues with 22 points.
• UP NEXT: The men’s team will travel to Appleton on Wednesday to take on Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. The Bucs edged the Vikings 50-47 in their last meeting on Nov. 29.
The women’s team will also make the trip up to Appleton to take on the Vikings at 5:30 p.m. Beloit fell 79-63 in the previous meeting.
IC MEN 58, BELOIT 47
Beloit….24 23 — 47
Illinois…37 21 — 58
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-ftga pts) — Roy 5-8 7-12 18, Nixon 5-9 2-2 13, Scuefield 2-8 2-4 7, Rusch 0-6 3-4 3, Jenny 1-5 0-0 3, Myles 1-5 0-0 2, Ganiyu 0-6 1-3 1, Friedrich 0-1 0-0 0, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-49 15-25 47.
ILLINOIS (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Ritzel 5-15 1-2 12, Harris 3-12 5-6 12, Rogers 4-9 0-0 10, Mazrimas 4-16 0-2 9, Tippett 2-7 2-2 7, Singleton 3-3 0-0 6, Daboin 1-1 0-0 2, Dian 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-65 8-12 58.
3-pointers: BC 4-21 (Nixon 1-2, Roy 1-1, Scuefield 1-1, Jenny 1-1, Rusch 0-2, Myles 0-2, Ganiyu 0-2, Friedrich 0-1), IC 6-28 (Rogers 2-3, Harris 1-7, Mazrimas 1-7, Ritzel 1-5, Tippett 2-7, Dian 0-2, Singleton 3-3, Daboin 1-1). Fouled out: Harris. Total fouls: BC 12, IC 18. Rebounds: BC 40 (Roy 15), IC 44 (Daboin 12). Assists: BC 5, IC 10.
IC WOMEN 79, BELOIT 67
Beloit…..18 16 14 19 — 67
Illinois...14 15 31 19 — 79
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Welte 4-15 7-8 18, Boyance 5-6 1-2 11, Kalk 2-8 6-6 10, Young 3-5 2-3 8, Ciochon 3-7 0-0 6, Estrada 2-2 0-0 5, Bayo 2-7 0-0 4, McNair 1-5 0-0 2, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 23-57 17-21 67.
ILLINOIS (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Smith 6-9 9-10 22, Wightman 4-14 7-10 15, Stiefel 3-3 2-2 9, Kizer 3-5 0-0 8, Patterson 1-6 5-6 7, Huwe 2-3 1-2 5, Webb 1-3 1-2 4, Nichols 1-3 1-1 3, McKee 1-3 0-0 3, Faust 1-1 0-0 2, Cannon 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 6-13 79.
3-pointers: BC 4-18 (Welte 3-10, Estrada 1-1, Kalk 0-4, McNair 0-2, Ciochon 0-1), IC 6-13 (Kizer 2-3, Smith 1-3, Webb 1-3, McKee 1-2, Stiefel 1-1, Green 0-1). Fouled out: Boyance. Total fouls: BC 27, IC 24. Assists: BC 16, IC 10.