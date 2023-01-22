JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—After an explosion of offense against Grinnell produced a 111-point performance from the Beloit College men’s basketball team on Tuesday, the Buccaneers scored 64 less points in a 58-47 loss to Illinois College on Saturday.

The Blueboys jumped out to a 12-3 lead to set the tone early, and a 13-3 run late in the first half propelled them to a 37-24 lead at half.

