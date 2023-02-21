GRINNELL, Iowa — Beloit College’s Midwest Conference swimming season wrapped up with the league championships at Grinnell College over the weekend with two Buccaneers receiving major awards.

Beloit senior George Carlson received one of the MWC’s highest academic honors. Carlson earned the league’s Men’s Swimming & Diving Elite 2, given annually to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average, participating in his or her respective sport’s culminating championship or tournament.

