GRINNELL, Iowa — Beloit College’s Midwest Conference swimming season wrapped up with the league championships at Grinnell College over the weekend with two Buccaneers receiving major awards.
Beloit senior George Carlson received one of the MWC’s highest academic honors. Carlson earned the league’s Men’s Swimming & Diving Elite 2, given annually to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average, participating in his or her respective sport’s culminating championship or tournament.
Carlson accepted the award at the conclusion of the swimming championships. An Anthropology major from New Orleans, La., Carlson is minoring in both English and Biology at Beloit College. He is a two-time Academic All-Conference performer for the Bucs.
The award recognizes the commitment of the student-athlete toward the pursuit of excellence in both the athletic and academic realms.
Also honored was Beloit sophomore Colleen Quinlivan, who capped off a very successful second season by being named MWC Women’s Diver of the Year.
A native of Cary, N.C., Quinlivan ended a tremendous 2022-23 season by winning the 1-meter diving competition at the MWC Championships with a final score of 352.65. That was in addition to a second-place finish in the 3-meter diving competition, which saw her score 346.05 points, just three shy of first place.
Quinlivan finished the regular season with the second-highest score in the MWC in both the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions. She broke Beloit’s school record in both events during a home meet against Loras College in early February.