GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s swimming teams were in school record-breaking form over the weekend in the 2022 Midwest Conference Swimming and Diving Championships hosted by Grinnell College Friday through Sunday.
The records began to fall on the first day of the competition. The men’s and women’s 200 freestyle relay squads from Beloit both set program marks in the finals.
The men’s record fell first. Camden Leonard led off the relay followed by Ethan Casler, Tenajh Gaitor and Ben Salador, who combined for a time of 1:29.12 to set the school mark by .04. They finished fifth.
The women’s foursome of Maclaryn Leonard, Bea Champeny-Johns, Lulu Chameny-Johns and Kaya Martin then set their record of 1:44.71, shattering the old mark by over a second, to finish sixth.
Also Friday, the 400 medley relay of Leonard, Gaitor, Ben and Max Saladar finshed seventh in 3:43.87. The same women’s foursome that swam the 200 free also finished fifth in the 400 MR in 4:19.91.
Individually, Camden Leonard and Ben Saladar finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 50 free led by Leonard’s 21.56. Maclaryn Leonard was 15th in the event for the women (26.21).
Another program record rell on Saturday. In the preliminary races in the morning, Leonard broke the 100 backstroke mark for the second time in less than 24 hours. She broke it as part of the 400 medley relay Friday night and then set a new mark of 1:03.51 in the prelims on Saturday. She went on to finish 12th in the finals with teammate Lulu Champeny-Johns taking 13th.
Two sixth-place finishes highlighted the Bucs’ individual performances in the finals Saturday night: Ben Saladar in the 100 backstroke (53.23) and Collen Quinlivan off the one-meter board (287.55 points). Fellow diver Helena Harrison was eighth.
Nora Krystowiak was 10th in the 400 individual medley (5:15.73). Camden Leonard was 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:48.58). Bea Champeny-Johns was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.88).
Beloit’s 800 freestyle relay team of Gaitor, Ben Saladar, Ethan Casler and Leonard was sixth (7:37.35) and on the women’s side, Krystowiak, Abbey Scott, Lulu Champeny-Johns and Kaya Martin posted a time of 8:44.59 for seventh. Krystowiak, Scott, Maclaryn Leonard and Bea Champeny-Johns finished seventh in the 200 medley (2:00.93) while Max Saladar, Gaitor, Casler and Nathan Sill were eighth in 1:47.21.
The competition wrapped up Sunday with the Buccaneer men finishing sixth in the team standings while the women were eighth.
Ben Saladar highlighted the competition for the Bucs with a sixth-place finish in the 100 free (47.76). Camden Leonard was ninth in the event. For the women, Maclaryn Leonard was 15th in the event (57.62).
Bea Chameny-Johns was 16th in the 200 breaststroke (3:27.96).
In the final relay of the meet, Beloit’s team of Leonard, Tenajh Gaitor, Ethan Casler and Saladar finished fifth in the 400 free relay (3:18.16). In the women’s event, the team of Leonard, Lulu Champeny-Johns, Bea Champeny-Johns and Kaya Martin was eighth (3:52.82).
Final women’s team standings: Grinnell (885), Lake Forest (856), Saint Norbert (473), Lawrence (436), Ripon (215), Monmouth (201), Illinois College (184), Beloit (177), Knox (94).
Final men’s team standings: Grinnell (944), Lake Forest (637), Saint Norbert (554), Ripon (276), Lawrence (244), Beloit (196), Illinois College (187), Monmouth (148), Knox (6).